2025 FOSP Christmas Event

This is a CASHLESS event.
You will NEED TOKENS to purchase the activities & sale items.
Please PRE-ORDER your tokens for the day.
2 ticket bundle for 1 x General Admission (12 years +) and 1 x Child Admission (2 - 11 years old).
Multiple bundle tickets may be purchased. Any single additional tickets must be purchased separately.
Admission price for anyone aged 16 years and older.
Admission price for anyone aged 2 - 11 years old.
For any children aged 23 months or less there is no admission charge but this free ticket option must be selected if they are to attend.
AS A VOLUNTEER YOU ARE ENTITLED TO FREE ENTRY. USE THE DISCOUNT CODE PROVIDED.
