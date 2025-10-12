2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Budo Mindset Magazine is an international, all-inclusive Martial Arts platform, focusing on on traditional Karate, leadership, and inclusivity. They started online, however they published their first printed version in July 2025 and this is a 1st Edition of that publication.
Starting bid
A masterclass book mixing textual, pictorial, and video learning through a innovative feature. This is a fantastic, and must have, addition to any practitioners library; with a forward from Iain Abernethy and signed by Gus himself.
Starting bid
Missing Link Martial Arts combine modern self-defence techniques with traditional Martial Arts. With over three decades of teaching experience and locations across the UK and Euro this is you chance to try them out.
Geez A Gi appreciate MLMA being an Associate Dojo and donating this item to our auction.
Starting bid
Spencer Wilding was the body actor of Darth Vader in Disney's 2016 Star Wars: Rouge One. This is a TOPPS Parallel Base Card 11 Darth Vader trading card from the Rouge One Collection; which was signed at the UK Martial Arts Show 2025, when our Chairman Matt met Spencer.
Starting bid
An Everlast glove signed by the former Light and Featherweight Ultimate Fighting Champion Conor McGregor, the first person to hold two weight titles simultaneously.
This glove has been authenticated by Mad About Sports Ltd and comes with a Certificate of Authentication.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at the Indian on Skirving Street, located in Glasgow's Southside, with an amazing £40 Voucher.
Established in 2016, this restaurant has been serving the community for just under a decade, it is family run and traditional.
Thank you to our Sponsor Hester and Lalli Independent Funeral Care for this delicious addition to our auction.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!