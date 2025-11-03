2025 St Austell Grotto

Market House

Market Hill, St Austell, Saint Austell PL25 5QB, UK

Arrive at 10.00am (Santa between 10.00-10.30)
£1

Please arrive at the stated time. You will have a 5 minute slot in with Santa within the window.

Arrive at 10.30am (Santa between 10.30-11.00)
£1

Please arrive at the stated time. You will have a 5 minute slot in with Santa within the window.

Arrive at 11.00am (Santa between 11.00-11.30)
£1

Please arrive at the stated time. You will have a 5 minute slot in with Santa within the window.

Arrive at 11.30am (Santa between 11.30-12.00)
£1

Please arrive at the stated time. You will have a 5 minute slot in with Santa within the window.

Arrive at 12.00pm (Santa between 12.00-12.30)
£1

Please arrive at the stated time. You will have a 5 minute slot in with Santa within the window.

Arrive at 12.30pm (Santa between 12.30-13.00)
£1

Please arrive at the stated time. You will have a 5 minute slot in with Santa within the window.

Arrive at 13.00pm (Santa between 13.00-13.30)
£1

Please arrive at the stated time. You will have a 5 minute slot in with Santa within the window.

Add a donation for St Austell Market House

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!