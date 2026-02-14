Torphichen Summer Nights Society

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Torphichen Summer Nights Society

About this event

Torphichen Summer Nights - 2026 Sponsorship Packages

Bowyett

Torphichen, Bathgate EH48 4LZ, UK

Gold Package
£500

You will be the sole sponsor of your chosen concert and in return you will receive 6 complimentary tickets, your logo/name on the concert programme/poster, your details on our social media and a link on our website

Silver Package
£250

You will be a partial sponsor with potentially another organisation of your chosen concert and in return you will receive 4 complimentary tickets, your logo/name on the concert programme/poster and details on our social media

Bronze Package
£100

You will be a partial sponsor with other organisations of your chosen concert and in return you will receive 2 complimentary tickets, your logo/name on the concert programme/poster and details on our social media

Refreshments Package
£100

You can provide refreshments for the audience during the interval and in return you will receive 2 complimentary tickets, your logo/name on the concert programme/poster

Performers Refreshments Package
£50

You can provide refreshments for the performers before the concert and in return you will receive 1 complimentary ticket, your logo/name on the concert programme/poster

Add a donation for Torphichen Summer Nights Society

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