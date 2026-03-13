2026 Giant Easter egg raffle

The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by English law, and all parties are deemed to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales. The Terms and Conditions assume that you have acted like a prudent individual. If you choose to participate in this competition without taking normal precautions, you do so at your own risk. Mill Rythe Infant School PTFA does not offer any competitions in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is unlawful or would impose any unfulfilled registration, qualification, publication, or approval requirements. It is your responsibility to ensure that you are not located in a jurisdiction where it is not unlawful for you to enter or participate in such competitions.

1. By purchasing an entry you agree to these terms and conditions. Any participation instructions form part of these terms and conditions. Any entry not complying with these terms and conditions will be invalid. Mill Rythe Infant School PTFA's decisions pursuant to these terms and conditions shall be final and binding.

2. You represent and agree that:

a. You are 18 years of age or over.

b. You are a resident of the United Kingdom.

c. You will not buy or purport to buy an entry in this raffle on behalf of anybody under the age of 18.

d. You will provide accurate entry information, including your name and personal address

3. You agree that you shall not be entitled to receive any prize if you are unable to substantiate to the Promoter your representations under paragraph 2.

4. Entry is open to all residents of the UK.

5. Entry costs £1.00 per play, payable in advance. Entries may not be sold to or by anyone under 18 years of age. Each ticket represents one entry only.

6. Mill Rythe Infant School PTFA may (without giving any reason or notice, at its absolute discretion) terminate or suspend the raffle.

7. The MRIS Easter Hamper Raffle draw will be conducted on 27/03/2026, or if this is not possible, on the next working day. The draw takes place with the winner being chosen by random. The results of the draw are final.

8. All participants will be notified once the draw has been made. A list of winning ticket numbers will be made available within 7 days of the draw, unless there are delays in contacting the winners, in which case the list will be made available as soon as the winners' names are finalised. There are no alternatives to any prize except where stated and no interest is payable.

9. Mill Rythe Infant School PTFA reserves the right to substitute a prize for a prize of equivalent or greater value, or at its sole discretion, the cash value of a prize, if this is necessary for reasons beyond Mill Rythe Infant School PTFA’s control.

10. Mill Rythe Infant School PTFA would like you to gamble responsibly.

11. If you feel you have a problem with gambling, visit www.begambleaware.org or call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.

12. This raffle is the responsibility of Mill Rythe Infant School PTFA, Mill Rythe Infant School, Havant Road, Hayling Island Bay, Hampshire PO11 0PA. Registered with Havant Borough Council in accordance with the Gambling Act 2005 – Small Society Lottery regulations. Small Society Lottery Registration Number: SL212