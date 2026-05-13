International Workshop 2027(mock-up)

Enjoy the full program.

Friday 14th May 2027 (Tai Chi with Lunch Included)

Saturday 15th May 2027 (Tai Chi with Lunch Included)

Sunday 16th May 2027 (Tai Chi with Lunch Included)

Monday 17th May 2027 (Lok Hup with Lunch Included)

*If you would like to eat at the event, please scroll down and also select the Meal Ticket for each day you are attending before continuing.



