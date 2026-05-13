Tai Chi Evolutions

Hosted by

Tai Chi Evolutions

About this event

International Workshop 2027(mock-up)

The Coldra

Newport NP18 2YG, UK

4-Day Full Event
£240

Enjoy the full program.

  • Friday 14th May 2027           (Tai Chi with Lunch Included)       
  • Saturday 15th May 2027      (Tai Chi with Lunch Included)        
  • Sunday 16th May 2027         (Tai Chi with Lunch Included)        
  • Monday 17th May 2027        (Lok Hup with Lunch Included)  

*If you would like to eat at the event, please scroll down and also select the Meal Ticket for each day you are attending before continuing.


3-Day Event
£180

Enjoy 3 day event

  • Friday 14th May 2027.           (Tai Chi with Lunch Included)
  • Saturday 15th May 2027.      (Tai Chi with Lunch Included)
  • Sunday 16th May 2027.         (Tai Chi with Lunch Included)

If you would like to eat at the event, please scroll down and also select the Meal Ticket for each day you are attending before continuing.

1-Day Only
£60

One day Lok Hup Programe       

  • Monday 17th May 2027        (Lok Hup with Lunch Included)  



🍽️ OPTIONAL : Thursday Evening Meal 🍽️
£26

Evening menu for thursday

Roast farm chicken with garden potatoes, peas and .....

Apple Pie and custard

🍽️OPTIONAL : Thursday Evening Meal (Vegan/Vegetarian) 🍽️
£26

Slow roasted cauliflower with ....

🍽️OPTIONAL : Friday Evening Meal 🍽️
£26

xx

🍽️OPTIONAL : Friday Evening Meal (Vegan/Vegetarian) 🍽️
£26

Oven roasted ........

🍽️ OPTIONAL : Saturday Evening Meal
£26
🍽️ OPTIONAL : Saturday Evening Meal (Vegan/Vegetarian)
£26
🍽️ OPTIONAL : Sunday Evening Meal
£26
🍽 OPTIONAL : Sunday Evening Meal (Vegan/Vegetarian)
£26

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!