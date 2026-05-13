International Workshop 2027(mock-up)

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About this event
Enjoy the full program.
*If you would like to eat at the event, please scroll down and also select the Meal Ticket for each day you are attending before continuing.
Enjoy 3 day event
If you would like to eat at the event, please scroll down and also select the Meal Ticket for each day you are attending before continuing.
One day Lok Hup Programe
Evening menu for thursday
Roast farm chicken with garden potatoes, peas and .....
Apple Pie and custard
Slow roasted cauliflower with ....
xx
Oven roasted ........
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