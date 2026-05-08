Hosted by

Minety Primary School PTA

About this event

Summer Ball 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2 Sawyers Hill, Minety, Malmesbury SN16 9QL, UK

We Meat Again £50 gift voucher item
We Meat Again £50 gift voucher
£5

Starting bid

Enjoy delicious food from the We Meat Again food van that provides visits to Minety and Malmesbury!


www.wemeatagain.co.uk

The Arc Climbing Centre Membership item
The Arc Climbing Centre Membership
£5

Starting bid

The Arc is Chippenham's hub for climbing, bouldering, skating and good times — the kind of place you come to get fit, meet people, and enjoy yourself.


One month membership for 1 x adult and 1 x child.


www.theclimingacademy.com

Haine & Smith eye test and £150 spectacles voucher item
Haine & Smith eye test and £150 spectacles voucher
£10

Starting bid

Voucher includes a complimentary eye test and £150 to spend on spectacles at any Haine & Smith store.


Voucher expires 31/12/2027

Geneo-X Facial Treatment (worth £190) item
Geneo-X Facial Treatment (worth £190)
£20

Starting bid

Provided by Pureskin Aesthetics Clinic, Brinkworth.......

Do you want immediate radiance, increased skin hydration and laxity? Want to improve signs of acne, large pores, pigmentation & uneven texture?


A Geneo treatment is a tailored to you signature face experience, that uses a combination of the latest technology to improve the skins overall appearance and health.


(Voucher expires 26/02/2027)


www.pureskin-clinic.com/geneo-x/

Birdland Family Ticket item
Birdland Family Ticket
£5

Starting bid

Voucher includes 1 x visit to Birdland (Bourton-on-the-Water) for one family.


www.birdland.co.uk


(Voucher expires 30/06/2027)

Bristol Ferry Ticket item
Bristol Ferry Ticket
£5

Starting bid

A Bristol Ferry Day Ticket voucher for 2 people.



(Voucher expires October 2026)

Set of 2 Emma Bridewater mugs item
Set of 2 Emma Bridewater mugs
£5

Starting bid

A set of 2 beautiful Emma Bridewater mugs.


Handcrafted from the finest materials with colourful polka dots, they are true Emma Bridgewater classic. 


www.emmabridgewater.co.uk

Woodchester Valley Vineyard Tasting Tour item
Woodchester Valley Vineyard Tasting Tour
£5

Starting bid

Woodchester Valley Vineyard is based in Woodchester in the Cotswolds AONB.


Voucher for 2 adults includes...

  • A glass of wine on arrival and introduction to the Vineyard.
  • A visit to the Vineyard and tour of the Winery.
  • A tutored tasting of 4 further wines in the tasting room.

(Voucher expires 17/03/2027)


www.woodchestervalleyvineyard.co.uk

Castle Combe Race Circuit voucher item
Castle Combe Race Circuit voucher
£5

Starting bid

Voucher includes 2 x general admission tickets to Castle Combe Race Circuit for any race meeting in 2026.


See website below for upcoming events:


www.castlecombecircuit.co.uk/all-shows/


Cotswold Wildlife Park voucher item
Cotswold Wildlife Park voucher
£5

Starting bid

Ticket for 1 x adult and 1 x child.


www.cotswoldwildlifepark.co.uk

Hook Norton Brewery Tour item
Hook Norton Brewery Tour
£5

Starting bid

Take a tour of the historic Victorian tower brewery and experience the exceptional taste of beer brewed as it should since 1849.


Voucher for 2 adults to enjoy a guided tour of the Brewery and sample award-winning beer in the Cellar Bar.

Fairytale Farm Family Ticket item
Fairytale Farm Family Ticket
£5

Starting bid

Family ticket for a visit to Fairytale Farm, Chipping Norton (2 adults + 2 children).


(Voucher expires 31/12/2027)


www.fairytalefarm.co.uk

Christmas Tree for 2026 item
Christmas Tree for 2026
£10

Starting bid

Enjoy a Christmas Tree from Summerhouse Farm, Minety, for 2026. Generously donated by Will Wood.

Haynes Motor Museum Visit item
Haynes Motor Museum Visit
£5

Starting bid

A family ticket for a visit to Haynes Motor Museum, Somerset (2 adults + 2 children).


www.haynesmuseum.org

Highgrove Garden Tour Voucher 2026 item
Highgrove Garden Tour Voucher 2026
£5

Starting bid

For 2 people to enjoy a 1 and 1/2 hour group tour of Highgrove Gardens and explore the estate.


Tours will take place on selected dates from Spring to September 2026.


(Bookings must be made before 31/08/2026)

Minety Music Festival July 2026 item
Minety Music Festival July 2026
£10

Starting bid

The voucher entitles the winner to a Family weekend ticket including camping to Minety Music Festival 2026!

Studley Grange/Butterfly World Visit item
Studley Grange/Butterfly World Visit
£5

Starting bid

Family ticket for visit to Butterfly World, Wootton Bassett.


Voucher valid for 2 adults + 2 children OR 1 adult + 3 children.


(Voucher expires 12/06/2027)

Roman Baths
£5

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!