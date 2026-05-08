Summer Ball 2026 Silent Auction

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Enjoy delicious food from the We Meat Again food van that provides visits to Minety and Malmesbury!
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The Arc is Chippenham's hub for climbing, bouldering, skating and good times — the kind of place you come to get fit, meet people, and enjoy yourself.
One month membership for 1 x adult and 1 x child.
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Voucher includes a complimentary eye test and £150 to spend on spectacles at any Haine & Smith store.
Voucher expires 31/12/2027
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Provided by Pureskin Aesthetics Clinic, Brinkworth.......
Do you want immediate radiance, increased skin hydration and laxity? Want to improve signs of acne, large pores, pigmentation & uneven texture?
A Geneo treatment is a tailored to you signature face experience, that uses a combination of the latest technology to improve the skins overall appearance and health.
(Voucher expires 26/02/2027)
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Voucher includes 1 x visit to Birdland (Bourton-on-the-Water) for one family.
(Voucher expires 30/06/2027)
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A Bristol Ferry Day Ticket voucher for 2 people.
(Voucher expires October 2026)
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A set of 2 beautiful Emma Bridewater mugs.
Handcrafted from the finest materials with colourful polka dots, they are true Emma Bridgewater classic.
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Woodchester Valley Vineyard is based in Woodchester in the Cotswolds AONB.
Voucher for 2 adults includes...
(Voucher expires 17/03/2027)
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Voucher includes 2 x general admission tickets to Castle Combe Race Circuit for any race meeting in 2026.
See website below for upcoming events:
www.castlecombecircuit.co.uk/all-shows/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Take a tour of the historic Victorian tower brewery and experience the exceptional taste of beer brewed as it should since 1849.
Voucher for 2 adults to enjoy a guided tour of the Brewery and sample award-winning beer in the Cellar Bar.
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Family ticket for a visit to Fairytale Farm, Chipping Norton (2 adults + 2 children).
(Voucher expires 31/12/2027)
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Enjoy a Christmas Tree from Summerhouse Farm, Minety, for 2026. Generously donated by Will Wood.
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A family ticket for a visit to Haynes Motor Museum, Somerset (2 adults + 2 children).
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For 2 people to enjoy a 1 and 1/2 hour group tour of Highgrove Gardens and explore the estate.
Tours will take place on selected dates from Spring to September 2026.
(Bookings must be made before 31/08/2026)
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The voucher entitles the winner to a Family weekend ticket including camping to Minety Music Festival 2026!
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Family ticket for visit to Butterfly World, Wootton Bassett.
Voucher valid for 2 adults + 2 children OR 1 adult + 3 children.
(Voucher expires 12/06/2027)
Starting bid
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