3rd Horley Brownies Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bed and breakfast for 2 people at Woodlands Park Hotel in one of the beautiful Executive bedrooms. Unwind and relax in the Grand Hall, dine out on the terrace in the summer or snuggle up on a sofa in front of the fire in the winter.
Worth £185.00
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon tea for 2 people at Nutfoeld Priory Hotel. Dine in the cloisters restaurant or in one of the cosy lounges.
Worth £78
Starting bid
Spend the afternoon having afternoon tea with friends or family. Voucher for 4 people, enjoy the time with stunning views in a beautiful venue.
Worth £140
Starting bid
£40 voucher towards Meat the Chef
Worth £40
Starting bid
2 x Entry tickets. Enjoy a day out at Bocketts farm park. See animals, the pig race, a craft area, soft play and outdoor play areas.
Worth £42.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3 course dinner for 2 people at the 2aa rosette pub. The Victoria. Amazing food!
Worth £180.00
Starting bid
Quad biking safari at the Wright Event. Fun packed hour ride around a beautiful estate. Great fun.
Worth £70.00
Starting bid
1 x game of bowling
1 x round of house drinks
Up to 6 people
Worth £70.50
Starting bid
2 x cinema packages
2 x regular popcorn
Worth £35
Starting bid
Cut and blow dry voucher
Worth £40.00
Starting bid
£10 voucher to spend at Painty Pots
Worth £10.00
Starting bid
1 x ticket for a climb and Clip and climb Crawley
Worth £19.99
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