3rd Horley Brownies
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3rd Horley Brownies

About this event

Sales closed

3rd Horley Brownies Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Methodist Church, Victoria Rd, Horley RH6 7AS, UK

Bed & Breakfast item
Bed & Breakfast
£10

Starting bid

Bed and breakfast for 2 people at Woodlands Park Hotel in one of the beautiful Executive bedrooms. Unwind and relax in the Grand Hall, dine out on the terrace in the summer or snuggle up on a sofa in front of the fire in the winter.


Worth £185.00

Afternoon tea for 2 item
Afternoon tea for 2
£5

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon tea for 2 people at Nutfoeld Priory Hotel. Dine in the cloisters restaurant or in one of the cosy lounges.


Worth £78

Afternoon tea for 4 item
Afternoon tea for 4
£10

Starting bid

Spend the afternoon having afternoon tea with friends or family. Voucher for 4 people, enjoy the time with stunning views in a beautiful venue.


Worth £140

£40 voucher item
£40 voucher
£2

Starting bid

£40 voucher towards Meat the Chef


Worth £40

2 x tickets to Bocketts farm item
2 x tickets to Bocketts farm
£2

Starting bid

2 x Entry tickets. Enjoy a day out at Bocketts farm park. See animals, the pig race, a craft area, soft play and outdoor play areas.


Worth £42.00

3 course dinner for 2 item
3 course dinner for 2
£10

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3 course dinner for 2 people at the 2aa rosette pub. The Victoria. Amazing food!


Worth £180.00

Quad biking for 2 item
Quad biking for 2
£5

Starting bid

Quad biking safari at the Wright Event. Fun packed hour ride around a beautiful estate. Great fun.


Worth £70.00

1 x Jumbo leisure package item
1 x Jumbo leisure package
£5

Starting bid

1 x game of bowling

1 x round of house drinks

Up to 6 people


Worth £70.50

Cinema package item
Cinema package
£2

Starting bid

2 x cinema packages

2 x regular popcorn


Worth £35

Cut & blow dry item
Cut & blow dry
£2

Starting bid

Cut and blow dry voucher


Worth £40.00

Painty Pots Voucher - £10 item
Painty Pots Voucher - £10
£1

Starting bid

£10 voucher to spend at Painty Pots


Worth £10.00

1 x Clip and climb item
1 x Clip and climb
£1

Starting bid

1 x ticket for a climb and Clip and climb Crawley


Worth £19.99

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