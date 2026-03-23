These wonderful tote bags have been branded specifically with our 4 Lives, 8 Eyes, 1 Vision Campaign in mind, and donated to us by 'Shelter & Shadows Design' to raise money for the surgery for the 4 sight-compromised cats in our care. £1 of your purchase will be used for Postage and Packing ( Royal Mail 2nd class) A full £4 will be donated to the fundraising. If you would like £5 to go into the fund, please add £1 for P&P using the 'additional donation' option at checkout.

We cant thank you enough for your support :-)