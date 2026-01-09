KEJSC Diamond Anniversary Gala

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
4-16yrs
x2 Adults
x2 Children (4-16yrs)
For any Special Dietary Requirements, please email [email protected] for each of the ticket holders (as separate selection options are not available on this site for this ticket package, thanks)
x2 Adults
x2 Children (4-16yrs)
For any Special Dietary Requirements, please email [email protected] for each of the ticket holders (as separate selection options are not available on this site for this ticket package, thanks)
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
4-16yrs
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!