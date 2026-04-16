The Trades House of Glasgow

Hosted by

The Trades House of Glasgow

About this event

Midsummer Night's Dream Ball

Trades Hall

85 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UH, UK

Lottery Winners
£105

You ticket includes a welcome drink, access to three rooms of entertainment throughout the evening, a variety of food options, two drinks tokens to use at any of our bars plus a few additional surprises on the night.


As a lottery winner, you also receive two additional drinks tokens, a complimentary dip in our Bottle Tombola and a free visit to the Trades House Oracle

Bottle of Prosecco
£20

Advance purchase only. £25.00 on the night

Tarot Card Reader
£40

£40.00 advance purchase. £50.00 on the night

Photograph - Limited numbers so book early
£15

Immortalise your evening with a professional portrait in our specially design midsummer night's dream inspired set

Add a donation for The Trades House of Glasgow

£

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