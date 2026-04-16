Midsummer Night's Dream Ball

About this event
You ticket includes a welcome drink, access to three rooms of entertainment throughout the evening, a variety of food options, two drinks tokens to use at any of our bars plus a few additional surprises on the night.
As a lottery winner, you also receive two additional drinks tokens, a complimentary dip in our Bottle Tombola and a free visit to the Trades House Oracle
Advance purchase only. £25.00 on the night
£40.00 advance purchase. £50.00 on the night
Immortalise your evening with a professional portrait in our specially design midsummer night's dream inspired set
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!