75th Anniversary Gala Night

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About this event
Join us for a night to remember as we celebrate 75 years of CISV Great Britain. Your ticket includes a full evening of food, drinks, speeches and special presentations in honour of our amazing community. All are welcome — we'd love to see you there.
A thank you from us to you. If you've given your time as a leader or staff member on any CISV programme in the past year, this discounted ticket is our way of showing a little extra appreciation for everything you do.
Eligible guests are those who have served as a leader or staff on a CISV programme between December 2025 and September 2026.
Proof of participation may be checked.
£
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