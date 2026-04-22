CISV GREAT BRITAIN

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CISV GREAT BRITAIN

About this event

75th Anniversary Gala Night

Alma St

Sheffield S3 8RY, UK

General Admission
£45

Join us for a night to remember as we celebrate 75 years of CISV Great Britain. Your ticket includes a full evening of food, drinks, speeches and special presentations in honour of our amazing community. All are welcome — we'd love to see you there.

Volunteer Tickets
£30

A thank you from us to you. If you've given your time as a leader or staff member on any CISV programme in the past year, this discounted ticket is our way of showing a little extra appreciation for everything you do.


Eligible guests are those who have served as a leader or staff on a CISV programme between December 2025 and September 2026.

Proof of participation may be checked.

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