Cranbrook Sports Club

Hosted by

Cranbrook Sports Club

About this event

Kevin Sinfield's 2026 7 in 7 Challenge for Motor Neurone Disease

Tomlin Ground

Angley Rd, Cranbrook TN17 2PN, UK

Add a donation for Cranbrook Sports Club

£

Adult Runner
£20

Participate in the 7km run starting at 10:30 from Cranbrook Sports Club

Age restriction: 14+

Junior Runner
£7

Participate in the 777m Junior Fun Run commencing at 12:00

Age restriction: 7+

Supporter
£20

Support the campaign without participating in the run.

Adult Runner Team
£200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Join together to make a team of 10 and support each other along the route.

Car Park Ticket
Free

Car parking is free. To help us manage numbers, please let us know if you require a car parking space.

Blue Badge Holder Car Park Ticket
Free

For easier access to the ground. Limited to blue badge holders only.

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