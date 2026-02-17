Kevin Sinfield's 2026 7 in 7 Challenge for Motor Neurone Disease

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About this event
£
Participate in the 7km run starting at 10:30 from Cranbrook Sports Club
Age restriction: 14+
Participate in the 777m Junior Fun Run commencing at 12:00
Age restriction: 7+
Support the campaign without participating in the run.
Join together to make a team of 10 and support each other along the route.
Car parking is free. To help us manage numbers, please let us know if you require a car parking space.
For easier access to the ground. Limited to blue badge holders only.
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