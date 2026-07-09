Friends of the Lantern School

Hosted by

Friends of the Lantern School

About this event

Silent Summer Disco - 9 July 2027

Nene Rd

ELY CB6 2WJ, UK

Goslings & Reception & Year 1 (3.30pm-4.30pm)
£5

A silent disco is an exciting dance party where kids wear glowing wireless headphones to choose their own music channels and control their own volume. It’s a fun, sensory-friendly experience that lets children dance together at their own pace without the noise of traditional speakers.

Year 2 & Year 3 (4:45pm-5:45pm)
£5

A silent disco is an exciting dance party where kids wear glowing wireless headphones to choose their own music channels and control their own volume. It’s a fun, sensory-friendly experience that lets children dance together at their own pace without the noise of traditional speakers.

Year 4 & Year 5 & Year 6 (6:00pm-7:00pm)
£5

A silent disco is an exciting dance party where kids wear glowing wireless headphones to choose their own music channels and control their own volume. It’s a fun, sensory-friendly experience that lets children dance together at their own pace without the noise of traditional speakers.

Add a donation for Friends of the Lantern School

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