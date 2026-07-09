Silent Summer Disco - 9 July 2027

About this event
A silent disco is an exciting dance party where kids wear glowing wireless headphones to choose their own music channels and control their own volume. It’s a fun, sensory-friendly experience that lets children dance together at their own pace without the noise of traditional speakers.
A silent disco is an exciting dance party where kids wear glowing wireless headphones to choose their own music channels and control their own volume. It’s a fun, sensory-friendly experience that lets children dance together at their own pace without the noise of traditional speakers.
A silent disco is an exciting dance party where kids wear glowing wireless headphones to choose their own music channels and control their own volume. It’s a fun, sensory-friendly experience that lets children dance together at their own pace without the noise of traditional speakers.
£
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