FULLSTATURE MISSIONS INTERNATIONAL

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FULLSTATURE MISSIONS INTERNATIONAL

Advancing World Missions Conference UK (2026)

Northmoor Rd

Longsight, Manchester M12 5RG, UK

Single Room
£25

A single-bed ensuite room, containing a wardrobe, desk, flat-screen TV, fresh linen, towels, complimentary toiletries, and tea and coffee facilities. Booking includes a continental breakfast.

Shared Room (with 2 beds)
£15

Booking is for one of two single beds in an en-suite room, containing a wardrobe, desk, flat-screen TV, fresh linen, towels, complimentary toiletries, and tea and coffee facilities. Booking includes a continental breakfast.

Double room
£30

An en-suite double-bed room containing a wardrobe, desk, flat-screen TV, fresh linen, towels, complimentary toiletries, and tea and coffee facilities. Booking includes a continental breakfast.

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