Advancing World Missions Conference UK (2026)

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A single-bed ensuite room, containing a wardrobe, desk, flat-screen TV, fresh linen, towels, complimentary toiletries, and tea and coffee facilities. Booking includes a continental breakfast.
Booking is for one of two single beds in an en-suite room, containing a wardrobe, desk, flat-screen TV, fresh linen, towels, complimentary toiletries, and tea and coffee facilities. Booking includes a continental breakfast.
An en-suite double-bed room containing a wardrobe, desk, flat-screen TV, fresh linen, towels, complimentary toiletries, and tea and coffee facilities. Booking includes a continental breakfast.
£
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