Al-Hanafiyyat x Hubb – Girls Youth Programme: Session 2

This ticket is for girls aged 12–18 attending Session 2 of the Al-Hanafiyyat x Hubb Girls Youth Programme.

This session will cover Awrah & its Limits and will include a fiqh discussion, Sahabiyah reflections, interactive activities, mehndi practice, and an opportunity to get mehndi done by a professional artist.

Henna/mehndi consent and allergy information must be completed during registration.





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