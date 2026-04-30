Al-Hanafiyyat x Hubb – Girls Youth Programme: Session 2

About this event
This ticket is for girls aged 12–18 attending Session 2 of the Al-Hanafiyyat x Hubb Girls Youth Programme.
This session will cover Awrah & its Limits and will include a fiqh discussion, Sahabiyah reflections, interactive activities, mehndi practice, and an opportunity to get mehndi done by a professional artist.
Henna/mehndi consent and allergy information must be completed during registration.
At checkout, Zeffy may add an optional donation to support their platform. This does not go to Hubb or Al-Hanafiyyat. You can adjust this amount to £0 if you wish.
This free ticket is only for those who have already purchased the Annual Membership for the Al-Hanafiyyat Girls Youth Programme.
Membership holders must still reserve a space for this session by selecting this ticket.
This session includes the topic Awrah & its Limits, fiqh and Sahabiyah reflections, creative activities, mehndi practice, and an opportunity to get mehndi done by a professional artist.
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