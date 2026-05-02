Allfarthing School PTA 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Miss Austin and Miss Fernandes ‘Arts and Crafts Club” is back! An immensely popular item at our last auction, the dynamic duo return with another fantastic afternoon of your child’s favourite activities, crafting and baking all from the comfort of your own home.
T&Cs
This experience is for up to 7 children and will take place at home.
To be taken by Dec 2026.
Starting bid
This is the ideal after school activity for 12 energetic and enthusiastic children! After school on a day of your choice, Mrs Wiseman and Miss S will take up to 12 kids to Clip ‘n’ Climb Wandsworth for an hour of climbing that will test their balance, coordination and agility. After an exhilarating session of fun challenges, the kids will be returned to school to be picked up.
T&Cs
This is for 12 people, suitable for Reception+
Must be taken before Dec 2026.
Starting bid
An awesome opportunity to put your strike skills to the test with a trip to the bowling alley with Mr Godden and Mr Gould. Up to eight children will get two lanes to go head to head one weekend of their choice, and after the game you’ll have burgers to celebrate!
T&Cs
This is for up to 8 children.
Must be taken before Dec 2026.
Venue TBC but likely to be Gravity, Wandsworth.
Starting bid
For those who love to ease into their Sundays gently, we have a gorgeous experience just for you. Miss Collins and Miss Headley are excited to take six crafty kids to pottery painting on Sunday 12th July. During the two hour morning session the children will choose an item to decorate, taking inspiration from their teachers and fellow painters. The decorated pottery will be glazed and fired up in the kiln and will be dropped to school a few weeks later.
T&Cs
To be taken on Sunday 12th July (or another mutually agreed date).
Pottery studio to be confirmed but will be local to Wandsworth.
Starting bid
A 24-hr head start on SCOPAY to ease the stress of termly club bookings and give a guaranteed first choice of clubs to every child in the family.
Starting bid
A 24-hr head start on SCOPAY to ease the stress of termly club bookings and give a guaranteed first choice of clubs to every child in the family.
Starting bid
A 24-hr head start on SCOPAY to ease the stress of termly club bookings and give a guaranteed first choice of clubs to every child in the family.
Starting bid
Two front row seats at the Christmas Show/Winter Performance Dec 2026.
Starting bid
Two front row seats at the Christmas Show/Winter Performance Dec 2026.
Starting bid
Two front row seats at the Christmas Show/Winter Performance Dec 2026.
Starting bid
Two front row seats at the Christmas Show/Winter Performance Dec 2026.
Starting bid
Always fancied some tender slow smoked meat as the stunning centrepiece of a summer dinner party, but never quite had the time to do it justice? Then getting bidding on this delicious lot!. Slow-cooking master Shaun will lovingly prepare a 2.5kg portion of beef, creating a marinade or rub that perfectly suits your tastebuds and the occasion. He’ll slow cook it for you and deliver it in time for you to wow your guests.
Will feed up to 10 people. Available only during term time.
Generously donated by Shaun Baddeley.
Starting bid
Lord and Lady Waldegrave cordially invite you to join them for Afternoon Tea in the House of Lords. You’ll be seated in The Peers Dining Room, and will enjoy a classic afternoon tea fare of finger sandwiches, buttermilk scones with clotted cream and jam, and special House of Lords pastries.
To be used by December 2026, not available during August.
Generously donated by Caroline and William Waldegrave.
Starting bid
Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s exquisite production of The Sleeping Beauty is coming to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time this June. There’s no better place to admire the English National Ballet’s stunning version of this classic fairytale from the opulent comfort of your own box. Situated on the second tier of this spectacular building, the box seats five people for the performance on Sunday 28th June at 2pm.
Generously donated by Coco Martin.
Starting bid
Taste of London is the ultimate celebration of food and drink and it’s back in Regents Park this June. Packed full of superstar chefs, the hottest restaurants in town, next level bars and heaps of ways to flex your culinary prowess, this is a top ticket for any foodie.
This item is two tickets to the Taste of London VIP Party (invite only) that takes place within the festival on the opening night of Wednesday 17th June. You’ll enjoy two banging complimentary dishes as well as complimentary drinks.
Generously donated by Fully Charged Comms.
Starting bid
A fantastic piece of football memorabilia for the ultimate Fulham FC fan. This 2018/19 home shirt was signed by the players just after they won the club promotion from the EFL Championships after defeating Aston Villa in the play-offs at Wembley Stadium on 26 May 2018.
Generously donated by Lee Forster.
Starting bid
The JCB Golf and Country Club is a private, tournament-ready 7,433-yard par 72 golf course in Staffordshire, UK, designed by Robin Hiseman. This beautiful, invitation-only 240-acre course is a championship-level venue designed for professional play and has hosted the Rose Ladies Tournament and the LIV Golf UK tournament in 2024 and 2026.
Located at JCB's world headquarters in Rocester, set across 105 hectares of parkland featuring lakes, the old Uttoxeter Canal, and the ruins of Woodseat Hall, It is known for its challenging design, particularly the 255-yard island green on the 17th hole.
This is for three people to play alongside a member, and must be taken by June 2027.
Generously donated by James and Sophie Gallagher.
Starting bid
Two seats for any AFC Wimbledon home game in the 2016/27 season.
Generously donated by Harry Johnson.
Starting bid
Another two seats at AFC Wimbledon for any home game in the 2026/27 season. The seats are close to the lot listed above if you’d like to find another football-loving duo to go with!
Generously donated by Hamish Edsell.
Starting bid
Four Batman graphic novels published by DC Comics. These four New York Times best selling classics include the Batman Murderers, Batman Fugitive, Batman Earth One and Batman The Long Halloween. Each novel is in pristine condition and has been signed on the inside cover by Robert Pattinson.
Generously donated by Claire Pattinson.
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