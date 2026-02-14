Alnwick Duck Hunt

Showcase your brand’s creativity with our plywood duck decorating competition! For just £30 per business entry, you can transform a duck cut‑out into a standout piece of advertising art.

🎨 Your Challenge:

Decorate your duck in a way that represents your business — fun, bold, elegant, quirky, or completely unconventional. The more eye‑catching, the better!

🏆 Winner’s Reward:

The business with the best decorated duck will receive:





A prime advertising spot on our Santa Sleigh during the festive season

A social media announcement celebrating your win, featuring your decorated duck and promoting your business





This is a brilliant, unusual marketing opportunity and a great way to connect with the community.



We will be delivering to our usual Alnwick & District Area, any queries, drop us a message on facebook!





Sale Closes 23rd March.