Alnwick Duck Hunt

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Grab your own plywood duck cut-out and get creative!
🎨 Buy a duck for £20 and enter our decorating contest — best decorated duck wins £100!
A great activity for families, groups, or anyone feeling artistic. Don’t miss out!
We will be delivering to our usual Alnwick & District Area, any queries, drop us a message on facebook!
Sale Closes 23rd March
Showcase your brand’s creativity with our plywood duck decorating competition! For just £30 per business entry, you can transform a duck cut‑out into a standout piece of advertising art.
🎨 Your Challenge:
Decorate your duck in a way that represents your business — fun, bold, elegant, quirky, or completely unconventional. The more eye‑catching, the better!
🏆 Winner’s Reward:
The business with the best decorated duck will receive:
A prime advertising spot on our Santa Sleigh during the festive season
A social media announcement celebrating your win, featuring your decorated duck and promoting your business
This is a brilliant, unusual marketing opportunity and a great way to connect with the community.
We will be delivering to our usual Alnwick & District Area, any queries, drop us a message on facebook!
Sale Closes 23rd March.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!