ALNWICK AND DISTRICT ROUND TABLE

Offered by

ALNWICK AND DISTRICT ROUND TABLE

Alnwick Duck Hunt

Plywood Duck To Decorate item
Plywood Duck To Decorate
£20

Grab your own plywood duck cut-out and get creative!

🎨 Buy a duck for £20 and enter our decorating contest — best decorated duck wins £100!

A great activity for families, groups, or anyone feeling artistic. Don’t miss out!

We will be delivering to our usual Alnwick & District Area, any queries, drop us a message on facebook!


Sale Closes 23rd March

Business Entry – Decorate a Plywood Duck item
Business Entry – Decorate a Plywood Duck
£30

Showcase your brand’s creativity with our plywood duck decorating competition! For just £30 per business entry, you can transform a duck cut‑out into a standout piece of advertising art.

🎨 Your Challenge:

Decorate your duck in a way that represents your business — fun, bold, elegant, quirky, or completely unconventional. The more eye‑catching, the better!

🏆 Winner’s Reward:

The business with the best decorated duck will receive:


A prime advertising spot on our Santa Sleigh during the festive season

A social media announcement celebrating your win, featuring your decorated duck and promoting your business


This is a brilliant, unusual marketing opportunity and a great way to connect with the community.

We will be delivering to our usual Alnwick & District Area, any queries, drop us a message on facebook!


Sale Closes 23rd March.

Add a donation for ALNWICK AND DISTRICT ROUND TABLE

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!