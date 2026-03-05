Am Dram Sports Day 2026

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About this event
For teams from any local amateur dramatics companies who would like to compete in the Sports Day events.
Teams will consist of 6 - 8 people, and each company may enter multiple teams.
Please include:
Example:
Grace, David, Zach, Chris, Claire, Chris, Josh, Amy - Green Room Team 1
Your ticket includes access to all areas:
FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET
For participants from our local amateur dramatics companies who would like to compete in the Sports Day events.
Teams will consist of 6 - 8 people, and each company may enter multiple teams.
Please include:
Example:
Grace – Green Room
Your ticket includes access to all areas:
FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET
Sports Day Member Ticket
For members of St Albans Musical Theatre Company who would like to take part in the Sports Day events.
Teams will consist of 6 - 8 people, and each company may enter multiple teams.
Please include:
Example:
Grace – SAMTC
You do not have to compete for SAMTC if you are a member.
Example:
Grace - Green Room
Your ticket includes access to all areas:
FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET
For anyone who would like to come along and watch the Sports Day games and activities.
Your ticket includes access to all areas:
Please include your full name when booking your ticket.
FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET
For any SAMTC member who would like to come along and watch the Sports Day games and activities.
Your ticket includes access to all areas:
Please include your full name when booking your ticket.
FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET
For children who would like to come along and watch the Sports Day games and activities.
Your ticket includes access to all areas:
Please include your full name when booking your ticket.
FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET
For children who would like to come along and just watch the Sports Day games and activities.
Your ticket includes access to all areas:
Please include your full name when booking your ticket.
FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET
£
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