St Albans Musical Theatre Company

Hosted by

St Albans Musical Theatre Company

About this event

Am Dram Sports Day 2026

Townsend Dr

St Albans AL3 5RL, UK

Full Team (6-8 players) Sports Day Competitor Ticket Bundle
£90
Available until Jul 5

For teams from any local amateur dramatics companies who would like to compete in the Sports Day events.

Teams will consist of 6 - 8 people, and each company may enter multiple teams.

Please include:

  • ﻿﻿Your full name
  • ﻿﻿The company you are a team for

Example:

Grace, David, Zach, Chris, Claire, Chris, Josh, Amy - Green Room Team 1

Your ticket includes access to all areas:

  • ﻿﻿The fair games zone
  • ﻿﻿Bar and BBQ
  • ﻿﻿Competing in Sports Day events and competitions

FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET

Sports Day Competitor Ticket
£15
Available until Jul 5

For participants from our local amateur dramatics companies who would like to compete in the Sports Day events.

Teams will consist of 6 - 8 people, and each company may enter multiple teams.

Please include:

  • Your full name
  • The company you are competing for

Example:
Grace – Green Room


Your ticket includes access to all areas:

  • The fair games zone
  • Bar and BBQ
  • Competing in Sports Day events and competitions


FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET

SAMTC Member - Sports Day Competitor Ticket
£13.50
Available until Jul 5

Sports Day Member Ticket

For members of St Albans Musical Theatre Company who would like to take part in the Sports Day events.

Teams will consist of 6 - 8 people, and each company may enter multiple teams.

Please include:

  • Your full name
  • The company you are competing for

Example:
Grace – SAMTC


You do not have to compete for SAMTC if you are a member.

Example:

Grace - Green Room


Your ticket includes access to all areas:

  • The fair games zone
  • Bar and BBQ
  • Competing in Sports Day events and competitions


FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET

Sports Day Spectator Ticket (Non member)
£6
Available until Jul 5

For anyone who would like to come along and watch the Sports Day games and activities.

Your ticket includes access to all areas:

  • The fair games zone
  • Bar and BBQ
  • Watching all Sports Day events and competitions

Please include your full name when booking your ticket.


FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET

Sports Day Spectator Ticket (Member)
£4
Available until Jul 5

For any SAMTC member who would like to come along and watch the Sports Day games and activities.

Your ticket includes access to all areas:

  • The fair games zone
  • Bar and BBQ
  • Watching all Sports Day events and competitions

Please include your full name when booking your ticket.


FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET

Children's Events - Sports Day Competitor Ticket
£6
Available until Jul 5

For children who would like to come along and watch the Sports Day games and activities.

Your ticket includes access to all areas:

  • The fair games zone
  • Bar and BBQ
  • Watching all Sports Day events and competitions
  • Entry to the mini sports day events

Please include your full name when booking your ticket.


FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET

Sports Day Spectator Ticket (Child)
£3
Available until Jul 5

For children who would like to come along and just watch the Sports Day games and activities.

Your ticket includes access to all areas:

  • The fair games zone
  • Bar and BBQ
  • Watching all Sports Day events and competitions

Please include your full name when booking your ticket.


FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET

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