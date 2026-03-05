Am Dram Sports Day 2026

For teams from any local amateur dramatics companies who would like to compete in the Sports Day events.

Teams will consist of 6 - 8 people, and each company may enter multiple teams.

Please include:

﻿﻿Your full name

﻿﻿The company you are a team for

Example:

Grace, David, Zach, Chris, Claire, Chris, Josh, Amy - Green Room Team 1

Your ticket includes access to all areas:

﻿﻿The fair games zone

﻿﻿Bar and BBQ

﻿﻿Competing in Sports Day events and competitions

FUN FAIR TOKENS, FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE PAID FOR SEPARATELY ON THE DAY - THESE ITEMS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE OF YOUR TICKET