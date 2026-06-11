Ampthill vs Cancer's Silent Auction

🏆 The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale — Two General Admission Tickets





Walk the legendary links where champions are made. Up for grabs: two general admission tickets to The Heroes Classic, a showcase event featuring so of the biggest names along with a host of special guests that will take place at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Tuesday 14th July 2026.





Jordan Spieth and Padraig Harrington, both Champion Golfers at Royal Birkdale, will join AIG Women's Open Champion Miyu Yamashita, G4D Open Champion Brendan Lawlor and European Ryder Cup stars Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.





The Heroes Classic will be contested in teams of three players over the 1st, 2nd and 9th holes at Royal Birkdale. A Texas Scramble format will be used with a scoring incentive to ensure each participant gets to hit as many shots as possible, creating team unity and enabling friendly competition.





Two tickets. One iconic venue. Going to the highest bidder.