Ampthill vs Cancer's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
🏆 The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale — Two General Admission Tickets
Walk the legendary links where champions are made. Up for grabs: two general admission tickets to The Heroes Classic, a showcase event featuring so of the biggest names along with a host of special guests that will take place at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Tuesday 14th July 2026.
Jordan Spieth and Padraig Harrington, both Champion Golfers at Royal Birkdale, will join AIG Women's Open Champion Miyu Yamashita, G4D Open Champion Brendan Lawlor and European Ryder Cup stars Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.
The Heroes Classic will be contested in teams of three players over the 1st, 2nd and 9th holes at Royal Birkdale. A Texas Scramble format will be used with a scoring incentive to ensure each participant gets to hit as many shots as possible, creating team unity and enabling friendly competition.
Two tickets. One iconic venue. Going to the highest bidder.
Starting bid
A unique prize donated by Ampthill Bee Company (https://www.instagram.com/ampthillbeeco/) which helps safeguard bees, enrich local ecosystems, and share the story of these remarkable creatures — creating a ripple of environmental good across Bedfordshire and beyond.
Starting bid
Own a piece of English Football history with a signed England Shirt (blue), signed by the 2017 England squad along with a certificate of authenticity signed by The FA.
Starting bid
A piece of Luton Town FC history! A signed shirt from the victorious Vertu Cup final winning team 2026 alongside a signed programme from the big day. A unique package and the ultimate item for any Luton Town fan!
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