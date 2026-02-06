The ATU Shop

About this shop
A wooden supporter pin badge, responsibly sourced and crafted from sustainable, certified forestry materials. Made in Portugal by local crafters.
Not suitable for under 36 months.
A set of two wooden supporter pin badges, responsibly sourced and crafted from sustainable, certified forestry materials. Made in Portugal by local crafters.
Not suitable for under 36 months.
Eco-friendly recycled steel 500ml bottle with separate lid, printed with the ATU logo. For every bottle sold, ensures the ongoing care the Diamond Wood, helping grow our local woodland and community.
Sponsored by Corporate Guardian Hildon Waters.
Eco-friendly recycled steel 330ml cups with the ATU logo that keep drinks hot or cold. For every bottle sold, ensures the ongoing care the Diamond Wood, helping grow our local woodland and community.
Sponsored by Corporate Guardian Hildon Waters.
Every T-shirt is a simple way to show your connection to ATU and be part of something bigger.
Available in Junior sizes: S, M, L. 100% cotton, made in India and printed in Winchester UK. Every purchase supports not only the work of Andover United Trees and a local women's cooperative.
Every T-shirt is a simple way to show your connection to ATU and be part of something bigger.
Available in Adult sizes: S, M, L. 100% cotton, made in India and printed in Winchester UK. Every purchase supports not only the work of Andover United Trees and a local women's cooperative.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!