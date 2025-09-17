The Friends of the Ipswich Museums

The Friends of the Ipswich Museums

Angels Campaign 25-26

Our target is £3000

Archangel
£150

A wonderful way to celebrate our new Angels' project - please contact us on [email protected] for any special memorials (on all our Angel donations).

Angel
£50

Our popular Angel donation - click on control and the minus keys if you cannot see all the options.

Cherubim
£25

Celebrate a new baby or simply give this much appreciated Angel donation.

Seraphim
£15

A lovely way to give a gift from your children or grandchildren so that they become part of the Museums from a very early age.

In Memory of a pet or loved one
£10

Please send an email to [email protected] if you would like your donation in memory of a specific person or beloved pet.

Gabriel
£350

Our highest Angel! If you would like to give more than GABRIEL please email us on [email protected]

