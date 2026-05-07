Christchurch Life Saving Club

Hosted by

Christchurch Life Saving Club

About this event

Annual Charity Quiz Night

St Mark's Church Hall

Hinton Wood Ave, Highcliffe, Christchurch BH23 5AB, UK

General Admission
£5

One seat for the Quiz Night

Meat and Cheese Platter
£20

Meat and cheese platter. Serving size is for 2 people to share. Available on pre-order only. Not available for purchase on the night.

Cheese and Cracker platter
£20

Cheese and cracker platter. Serving size is for 2 people to share. Available on pre-order only. Not available for purchase on the night.

Children's food platter
£20

A platter aimed to please the more simple tastes of children (think kid's party food!). Serving size is for 2 people to share.

Available for pre-order only. Not available for purchase on the night.

Add a donation for Christchurch Life Saving Club

£

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