Annual Charity Quiz Night

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Hinton Wood Ave, Highcliffe, Christchurch BH23 5AB, UK
One seat for the Quiz Night
Meat and cheese platter. Serving size is for 2 people to share. Available on pre-order only. Not available for purchase on the night.
Cheese and cracker platter. Serving size is for 2 people to share. Available on pre-order only. Not available for purchase on the night.
A platter aimed to please the more simple tastes of children (think kid's party food!). Serving size is for 2 people to share.
Available for pre-order only. Not available for purchase on the night.
£
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