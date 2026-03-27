Unpicking Benedict’s Law for First Aid trainers

The new guidance is clear about the training that schools need to have for them to be complaint. Our experts guide the participates about the content they need to cover and how this can’t simply be 10 minutes add on at the end of the 1 day first aid at work course. The session will share trusted up to date, clinically accurate information that will equip first aid companies to provide compliant training.





The ticket price is £85 incuding VAT











