Annual Thaal or Coconuts Seva

About this event
All Ekadashis and key auspicious days for the full year.
This year’s seva period will run from Ramnavmi, 26th March 2026 to 2nd April 2027 (the last Ekadashi before Ramnavmi).
This will cover:
✨ 24 Ekadashis
✨ 3 Utsavs – Ramnavmi, Janmashtmi and Shivratri
✨ Note: 2 additional Ekadashis this year due to Adhik Maas
Select 1 Prasad item for each of these Ekadashis and Utsav days.
You can also arrange coconut offerings to Hanumanji every Saturday for the year.
Note: Price is per coconut
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