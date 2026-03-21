Annual Thaal or Coconuts Seva

All Ekadashis and key auspicious days for the full year.



This year’s seva period will run from Ramnavmi, 26th March 2026 to 2nd April 2027 (the last Ekadashi before Ramnavmi).



This will cover:

✨ 24 Ekadashis

✨ 3 Utsavs – Ramnavmi, Janmashtmi and Shivratri

✨ Note: 2 additional Ekadashis this year due to Adhik Maas



Select 1 Prasad item for each of these Ekadashis and Utsav days.



