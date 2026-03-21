Shree Swaminarayan Temple Cardiff

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Shree Swaminarayan Temple Cardiff

About this event

Annual Thaal or Coconuts Seva

Annual Ekadashi Thaal
£145

All Ekadashis and key auspicious days for the full year.

This year’s seva period will run from Ramnavmi, 26th March 2026 to 2nd April 2027 (the last Ekadashi before Ramnavmi).

This will cover:
24 Ekadashis
3 UtsavsRamnavmi, Janmashtmi and Shivratri
✨ Note: 2 additional Ekadashis this year due to Adhik Maas

Select 1 Prasad item for each of these Ekadashis and Utsav days.


Annual Hanumanji Coconut offering (for 1 coconut)
£26

You can also arrange coconut offerings to Hanumanji every Saturday for the year.

Note: Price is per coconut

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