20th Sheffield (Ecclesall Church) Scout Group

Hosted by

20th Sheffield (Ecclesall Church) Scout Group

About this event

Answer That - Family Edition

Parish Hall

Ringinglow Rd, Sheffield S11 7PP, UK

Admission
£8

Entry to our family friendly quiz, ticket price includes a burger from our BBQ!


All under 16's must be accompanied by an adult 18+.

Family - 3 people
£21
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Entry to our family friendly quiz, ticket price includes a burger from our BBQ!


All under 16's must be accompanied by an adult 18+.

Family - 4 people
£28
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry to our family friendly quiz, ticket price includes a burger from our BBQ!


All under 16's must be accompanied by an adult 18+.

Family - 5 people
£35
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Entry to our family friendly quiz, ticket price includes a burger from our BBQ!


All under 16's must be accompanied by an adult 18+.

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