Answer That - Family Edition

About this event
Ringinglow Rd, Sheffield S11 7PP, UK
Entry to our family friendly quiz, ticket price includes a burger from our BBQ!
All under 16's must be accompanied by an adult 18+.
Entry to our family friendly quiz, ticket price includes a burger from our BBQ!
All under 16's must be accompanied by an adult 18+.
Entry to our family friendly quiz, ticket price includes a burger from our BBQ!
All under 16's must be accompanied by an adult 18+.
Entry to our family friendly quiz, ticket price includes a burger from our BBQ!
All under 16's must be accompanied by an adult 18+.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!