Arbroath Pipe Band

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Arbroath Pipe Band

About the memberships

Arbroath Pipe Band's Membership

Grade 3 & 4 Monthly Subs
£20

Renews monthly

Monthly option subs for members of the Grade 3 and 4 band that have been issued uniform.

Grade 3 & 4 Annual Subs
£240

Valid until July 8, 2027

Annual option subs for members of the Grade 3 and 4 band that have been issued uniform.

Learners Monthly Subs
£5

Renews monthly

Monthly subs for learner chanter or drummer

Patreon (Suggestion Only)
£10

Renews monthly

Monthly patreon membership gets you access to travel to competitions (Playing Band Member are prioritised)

Add a donation for Arbroath Pipe Band

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