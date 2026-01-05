Arbroath Pipe Band's Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly option subs for members of the Grade 3 and 4 band that have been issued uniform.
Valid until July 8, 2027
Annual option subs for members of the Grade 3 and 4 band that have been issued uniform.
Renews monthly
Monthly subs for learner chanter or drummer
Renews monthly
Monthly patreon membership gets you access to travel to competitions (Playing Band Member are prioritised)
£
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