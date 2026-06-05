Letcombe Brook Project

Hosted by

Letcombe Brook Project

About this event

Art for the Heart - Cyanotype prints

Willow Walk

Wantage OX12 9EN, UK

Participant ticket
£5

This ticket includes all resources required and you will be able to take home the framed image you have created.

14 - 17 year old participant ticket
Pay what you can

This ticket includes all resources required and you will be able to take home the framed image you have created. If the young person is coming unaccompanied, please complete the parental permission form which will be sent in your confirmation email.

Non-participant ticket
Free

This ticket does not entitle you to take part in the activity but is for accompanying adults.

Add a donation for Letcombe Brook Project

£

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