Art for the Heart - Cyanotype prints

About this event
This ticket includes all resources required and you will be able to take home the framed image you have created.
This ticket includes all resources required and you will be able to take home the framed image you have created. If the young person is coming unaccompanied, please complete the parental permission form which will be sent in your confirmation email.
This ticket does not entitle you to take part in the activity but is for accompanying adults.
£
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