Ashbourne Triathlon Club
Ashbourne Triathlon Club Christmas Ball Silent Auction

UK Bike fit Matlock £100 voucher
£1

Starting bid

UK Bike fit Matlock £100 voucher towards a bike fitting with one of the best local bike fitters!

https://ukbikefit.com/

Cut and Blow Dry at Sally Montague Salon
£1

Starting bid

Cut and Blow Dry at Sally Montague Salon in Ashbourne.

https://sallymontague.co.uk/

Peak Performance PT session with Steve Greene!
£1

Starting bid

Peak Performance PT session with Steve Greene!

[email protected]

Seaver Air Vest, priceless fall protection. worth £450
£1

Starting bid

Seaver Air Vest, priceless fall protection. worth £450.

https://seaverhorse.com/en/product/safefit/

Flexon safety stirrup
£1

Starting bid

Flexon safety stirrup.

https://www.flex-on.fr/produit/etrier-safe-on/?lang=en

Vegas Barbers Ashbourne, ‘Full Service’
£1

Starting bid

Vegas Barbers Ashbourne, ‘Full Service’ includes haircut and wet shave.

https://www.discoverashbourne.com/listing/vegas-turkish-barber

Guided Fly Fishing for two in the Hope Valley & Pub Lunch
£1

Starting bid

Guided Fly Fishing for two in the Hope Valley with a pub lunch/dinner (Beginner to Master) with Vince Middleton: [email protected]

Nordic Walking Course For 2-6 people With Chris Gunn
£1

Starting bid

 www.walxwhitepeak.co.uk 

This item is for an intro session, a 90min session called ‘Power of the Poles’ 

