Ashgate Hospice Annual Ball Silent Auction 2025

Starting bid
Two tickets to SUFC vs Birmingham with pitch side photo opportunity
Date: Saturday 20th December
Location: Bramhall Lane, Sheffield
Thank you to Skills People Group for donating this prize.
Starting bid
Overnight stay for two people at The Charlecote Hotel, Stratford Upon Avon.
Breakfast included.
Thank you to Vine Hotels for donating this fantastic prize.
Starting bid
This award-winning hydrafacial treatment reveals immediate results, leaving a refreshed, radiant and glowing complexion. The perfect treat for you or someone you love.
Thank you to Goldsmith Clinic for donating this prize.
Starting bid
Win a personalised pet portrait, mounted and framed, size A4.
A perfect Christmas gift, drawn by the talented @lister_cheryl_artist.
Thank you to Cheryl Lister for donating this prize.
Starting bid
New Year's Day Game
Two tickets to SUFC vs Leicester City FC with pitch side photo opportunity.
Date: Thursday 1st January 2026
Location: Bramhall Lane, Sheffield
Thank you to Skills People Group for donating this amazing prize.
Starting bid
Step out of your comfort zone and into the clouds with a once-in-a-lifetime skydiving experience!
Thank you to for donating this prize.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 night stay for 2 in a double or twin bedroom.
Includes a 2 course dinner in Darcy’s restaurant on night one and a Full English breakfast on both days.
Thank you to Vine Hotels for donating this brilliant prize.
Starting bid
Experience a bucket list adventure like no other - a hot air balloon journey complete with unforgettable views!
Choose to fly from Derbyshire & the Peak District, Staffordshire & the Potteries or Cheshire/Shropshire.
Thank you to Wicker's World for donating this amazing prize.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing break in the Scottish Highlands, with breakfast included. Situated right on Loch Lurgainn, you can enjoy the stunning scenery and peaceful surroundings.
Thank you to Charlotte Nunn for donating this amazing prize.
Starting bid
7.2kw BG Sync Energy Electric Vehicle Charger. Complete with a 3-year warranty, this charger is compatible with solar panels and tarrif sense (which allows access to any UK tariff for control over charging costs).
Pre-installation survey and installation on the day included within a 10 mile radius of Chesterfield.
Please note: The EV socket will need to be mounted on an external wall within 10m of the consumer unit with spare capacity to connect.
Thank you to NRC Services and Jamie Allen for donating this prize.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-course lunch or dinner for 10 at The Peacock, Cutthorpe, including a magnum of red wine for the table.
Thank you to Simon and Julia Cobb for kindly donating this prize.
Starting bid
Upgrade your self care routine with the UK's first EMF-Free Infared Saunablanket. Enjoy the full benefits of infrared therapy—detoxification, relaxation, and improved circulation—without compromise. This EMF-free sauna blanket eliminates harmful electromagnetic radiation, giving you peace of mind while you unwind.
Thank you to Richard Crampton for donating this prize.
Starting bid
Celebrate the iconic Sir Geoffrey Hurst with a signed photo. The first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final, and a true football legend!
Thank you to Becky Connor for kindly donating this prize in memory of Gaynor.
Starting bid
2 tickets to see Strictly Come Dancing Live at Utilita Arena Sheffield.
Date: Tuesday 3rd February 2026
Start Time: 19:30
Thank you to Sheffield Arena for kindly donating this prize.
Starting bid
Overnight stay with breakfastfor two people at The Kenwood Hall Hotel Sheffield.
Thank you to Vine Hotels for donating this fantastic prize.
Starting bid
Looking to enhance your company's online presence? Add a professional video to your website or social media.
Alternatively, do you know someone on the lookout to capture their special day? Don't miss out on this oppurtunity!
Thank you to Flo's Vids Chesterfield for kindly donating this prize.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a three night stay at The Smithy at Ashford in the Water, in the heart of the Peak District.
Thank you to Richard Crampton for donating this prize.
Starting bid
Give your home a fresh new look with a professional roof clean, curtesy of Peak Roof Clean.
Thank you to Peak Roof Clean for donating this prize.
Starting bid
Enjoy a two night stay for up to four guests at Muddy Paws: a dog friendly, cosy holiday cottage in Taddington, Peak District.
Thank you to Carlton Technologies for donating this amazing prize.
Starting bid
Come together at the Gingers Butchers Farm at Over Haddon for a lamb butcher demonstration for 10 people. Lamb included to take away.
Thank you to Ginger Butchers Bakewell for donating this prize.
