ATB Shoot Wake Charity Auction

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Clements Farm, Brickendon Lane, Brickendon, Hertford, SG13 8NS
Starting bid
Bid of a fantastic day's shooting with a 100 bird shoot for one gun at the renowned Brickendon Liberty Shoot. Set in beautiful countryside with superb sporting targets, this is a brilliant experience for any shooting enthusiast.
Kindly donated by James Ashley
Starting bid
Don't miss the chance to enjoy a fantastic 50-80 bird day's shooting for one gun at the popular Crossoaks Farm Syndicate. With well presented sporting birds and stunning countryside surroundings, this is a wonderful experience for any keen shot.
Kindly donated by Darren Slavin
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a delightful afternoon tea for two at Battlers Green Farm. Enjoy a relaxing experience with delicious treats in charming countryside surroundings - the perfect indulgent escape.
Kindly donated by Paul Howarth
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive individual fly fishing lesson with Robert Sherriff on his own private fishing lake. A wonderful opportunity to learn or refine your skills in peaceful, picturesque surrounds - perfect for both beginners and enthusiasts.
Kindly donated by Robert Sherriff
Starting bid
Benefit from a focused one hour gun dog training lesson with Abbie at Riverlily Working Dogs. Ideal for developing skills, building confidence and strengthening the partnership with your dog in a supportive training environment.
Kindly donated by Abbie
Starting bid
Join Keeper Tim and Cook Mitch for a fascinating Saturday morning game preparation workshop at Clements Shoot. Learn how to prepare game from feather to kitchen in the processing unit, followed by a delicious game lunch experience in the shoot lodge for four people.
Starting bid
A morning or evening guided stalk with an experienced and friendly deer manager through the 1,000 acres of woodland and fields of Mentley Farm near Puckeridge, at a date to be chosen between you and the guide.
If you are an experienced deer stalker, you will be hunting cull fallow and muntjac across the estate from sticks or from our network of high seats, accompanied by your knowledgeable guide who knows every part of the land and can help you maximise your chances of success.
If less experienced in - or perhaps looking to move into - deer stalking from an established background in game shooting, the session will begin with a chance to check your rifle handling and, if borrowing a rifle, demonstrate your marksmanship, followed by a guided stalk for our feisty muntjacs. You can expect an exciting – and at times frustrating – test of your ability to move quietly and to understand deer behaviour and their sensory abilities. If successful, you will be able to learn the process of converting the culled animal from its natural state to a clean larder-ready carcass for processing into top quality ethically sourced wild venison.
As an alternative, a variation of this experience is open to anyone - including youngsters and those with no experience of shooting - who would simply like to accompany a real stalk, test their fieldcraft and experience the highs and lows of what is an unpredictable, challenging and – just occasionally - rewarding world.
Kindly donated by Philip Tubb
Starting bid
Capture beautiful, lasting memories with a professional dog photoshoot experience, perfect for showcasing your canine companion's personality. A wonderful opportunity for any dog lover to enjoy a fun and relaxed session.
Kindly donated by Sophie Bacon
Starting bid
Enjoy an energetic and sociable experience with a one hour court hire at Farm Padel in Shenley. Perfect for friends or family looking for fun on the court in a fantastic countryside setting.
Kindly donated by The Hunter Family
Starting bid
Enjoy a magical one night stay in a cosy yurt at Scotties Stays, set on a beautiful Essex Farm near Colchester. Savour a delicious tapas dinner by the fire pit with the owners, sleep under the starts and wake to stunning field views.
Kindly donated by Jamie and Hana Melrose
Starting bid
Give your canine companion the comfort they deserve with a stunning dog bed from Sporting Saint. Stylish, practical and beautifully made, this is the perfect addition to any county home for a well rested, happy dog.
Kindly doated by Sporting Saint
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional guided muntjac stalking experience with no limit on head and ample time on the range. Learn the full process with carcass preparation to finish, making this a truly rewarding outing for any country sports enthusiast.
Kindly donated by Stuart Craig and Brain Robertson
Starting bid
The YETI Tundra® 35 Heavy Duty Cooler Box is designed for those who want serious cooling performance in a compact, easy-to-handle size. Ideal for day trips, countryside use and smaller groups, it delivers the same legendary toughness and ice retention as larger Tundra models, without taking up unnecessary space.
Built using a tough rotomoulded shell and thick PermaFrost™ insulation, the Tundra 35 is engineered to keep food and drinks colder for longer in demanding outdoor conditions. Its size makes it a practical choice for fishing trips, shooting days, camping, picnics or travel, where portability matters just as much as performance.
Kindly donated by Tuckwells
Starting bid
A superb opportunity to enjoy a fully guided Chinese Water Deer stalk for one gun at Beckerings Park, set within the picturesque rolling countryside of Bedfordshire. Accompanied by an experienced stalker, the successful bidder will experience traditional fieldcraft over well-managed ground.
An excellent chance to pursue one of the UK's most distinctive deer species while enjoying the charm and tranquillity of the English countryside.
Kindly donated by Beckerings Park
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