ATB Shoot Wake Charity Auction

A morning or evening guided stalk with an experienced and friendly deer manager through the 1,000 acres of woodland and fields of Mentley Farm near Puckeridge, at a date to be chosen between you and the guide.





If you are an experienced deer stalker, you will be hunting cull fallow and muntjac across the estate from sticks or from our network of high seats, accompanied by your knowledgeable guide who knows every part of the land and can help you maximise your chances of success.





If less experienced in - or perhaps looking to move into - deer stalking from an established background in game shooting, the session will begin with a chance to check your rifle handling and, if borrowing a rifle, demonstrate your marksmanship, followed by a guided stalk for our feisty muntjacs. You can expect an exciting – and at times frustrating – test of your ability to move quietly and to understand deer behaviour and their sensory abilities. If successful, you will be able to learn the process of converting the culled animal from its natural state to a clean larder-ready carcass for processing into top quality ethically sourced wild venison.





As an alternative, a variation of this experience is open to anyone - including youngsters and those with no experience of shooting - who would simply like to accompany a real stalk, test their fieldcraft and experience the highs and lows of what is an unpredictable, challenging and – just occasionally - rewarding world.





Kindly donated by Philip Tubb