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Atelier Create

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Atelier Create's Art Auction

Pick-up location

Commercial Rd, Penryn TR10 8AE, UK

Shepherds Hut Retreat - Artist Getaway item
Shepherds Hut Retreat - Artist Getaway item
Shepherds Hut Retreat - Artist Getaway
£200

Starting bid

Nestled in the peaceful surroundings of the Summerdown estate in Hampshire, lies a small cluster of cosy shepherd huts for two, ready for you to relax and unwind. Surrounded by nature it is a unique and peaceful place to escape the busyness of life.


Bid now to give yourself a mid-week stay of up to 4 nights in this beautiful haven, (only 1 hour into London via train) valid until March 2027. Monday - Thursday.


Find Out More: https://summerdown.com/pages/stay__the-huts

"Art Is" Book signed by Makoto Fujimura item
"Art Is" Book signed by Makoto Fujimura item
"Art Is" Book signed by Makoto Fujimura
£40

Starting bid

Winner of the Christianity Today 2025 book award for Culture, Poetry and The Arts Art Is by Makoto Fujimura takes readers along on his meandering journey as an artist. Bringing together the author’s written reflections and his paintings, drawings, and photographs, Art Is invites us to see the world in prismatic and diverse lights, helping us navigate the fractured, divisive times we live in.


Bid now to win a signed copy of Art Is by world renown artist Makoto Fujimura.
 

"Liturgies of The Wild" Book signed by Martin Shaw item
"Liturgies of The Wild" Book signed by Martin Shaw item
"Liturgies of The Wild" Book signed by Martin Shaw
£40

Starting bid

Signed by Martin - Liturgies of the Wild, argues that we live in a myth-impoverished age, cut off from the deep wells of story and meaning that once prepared us for life’s challenges.


Drawing on the ‘ancient technologies’ of myths and initiatory rites, Shaw invites readers to rediscover the ancient stories that shape the human soul — and to encounter Christ as the ultimate, transforming story providing a road to wholeness, maturity and connection.

"Summer Isles" - Signed Vinyl by Roo Panes item
"Summer Isles" - Signed Vinyl by Roo Panes item
"Summer Isles" - Signed Vinyl by Roo Panes
£40

Starting bid

Signed Vinyl by Roo - a Devon based folk singer, creating deeply moving music that transcends borders and touches the soul!

Bespoken Word by Joshua Luke Smith item
Bespoken Word by Joshua Luke Smith item
Bespoken Word by Joshua Luke Smith
£70

Starting bid

Receive a Bespoken Word from poet, author, songwriter and storyteller Joshua Luke Smith.

Whether it’s a gift for someone else or an affirmation for yourself, a celebration or the lamenting of a loss, sometimes you just don’t have the words when you need them most. Bid now on this unique opportunity to receive a words tailored to your unique story by friend of Atelier Joshua Luke Smith!

"Manuscripts & The Mind" - Jen Sturrock set of Prints item
"Manuscripts & The Mind" - Jen Sturrock set of Prints item
"Manuscripts & The Mind" - Jen Sturrock set of Prints item
"Manuscripts & The Mind" - Jen Sturrock set of Prints
£200

Starting bid

Bid now and win 8 A5 prints from multi-disciplinary artist Jen Sturrock's latest exhibition "Manuscripts & The Mind."


This immersive textile sculpture unfurls like a scroll, inviting you to walk through its spiralling form. Drawing on the Biblical transfiguration and embodied movement of pilgrimage, the piece offers a moment of turning—a shift in perception. The patterns, created from fragments of wallpaper found at an ancient pilgrimage site, evoke the physicality of ancient manuscripts and transformative nature of spiritual experience.

"Hotel Breakfasts" - David Doran Print - item
"Hotel Breakfasts" - David Doran Print - item
"Hotel Breakfasts" - David Doran Print - item
"Hotel Breakfasts" - David Doran Print -
£60

Starting bid

A2 hand signed, high quality Giclée print on Hahnmühle Museum Etching paper (350gsm) using archival inks from world renown and award winning illustrator and David Doran.


Frame not included.

Unearth Your Creativity - Artist Direction with Esther Mun item
Unearth Your Creativity - Artist Direction with Esther Mun item
Unearth Your Creativity - Artist Direction with Esther Mun
£50

Starting bid

Esther Mun is a Designer and Creative community builder based in New York City. Her experience in the creative industry is extensive. She is also the founder of "Gather" - a collective of artists offering creative workshops that unlock play and build community.


Esther is offering a 1 hour conversation with an early / mid-career artist looking to unearth their own creative expression, find their unique voice and learn how to take the next steps in bringing forth beauty in their own practice.

"Living Waters" - Jon White Painting item
"Living Waters" - Jon White Painting item
"Living Waters" - Jon White Painting item
"Living Waters" - Jon White Painting
£200

Starting bid

These smaller pieces by Cornish artist Jon White are part of an ever developing series titled "Windows To The Sea." The series explores the sense of memory, nostalgia, mystery, longing and hope and other human feelings the sea can evoke. The framing is an important element in this acting as a window itself and an invitation to look beyond the painting itself.


Mixed Media on Artist Board

Board size 20.5 x 20.5cm, in the Frame 36 x 36cm



"Moving Light" - Mary Bowen Painting item
"Moving Light" - Mary Bowen Painting item
"Moving Light" - Mary Bowen Painting item
"Moving Light" - Mary Bowen Painting
£180

Starting bid

Mary Bowen is an artist working from her Dartmoor studio in paint and print, rooted in observing and responding to her environment.

 

Her paintings are meditations on colour, memory, and our connection to place. It's a joy to auction "Moving Light" - a 40 x 40cm mixed media original from Mary.

"Light On The Water" - Jon Doran Print item
"Light On The Water" - Jon Doran Print item
"Light On The Water" - Jon Doran Print item
"Light On The Water" - Jon Doran Print
£100

Starting bid

Signed A2 print by Cornish artist Jon Doran.

Jon Doran's oil paintings explore traditional subjects such as landscape, still life, and figurative forms through a disrupted realism. His practice combines contemporary techniques with a classical underpinning in drawing. Having taught at Atelier in previous years it's a joy to have some of his prints available for auction.

"Endurance (Kynance Cove)" - Jon Doran Print item
"Endurance (Kynance Cove)" - Jon Doran Print item
"Endurance (Kynance Cove)" - Jon Doran Print item
"Endurance (Kynance Cove)" - Jon Doran Print
£60

Starting bid

Signed A2 print by Cornish artist Jon Doran.

Jon Doran's oil paintings explore traditional subjects such as landscape, still life, and figurative forms through a disrupted realism. His practice combines contemporary techniques with a classical underpinning in drawing. Having taught at Atelier in previous years it's a joy to have some of his prints available for auction!

"Spring Vegetables" - Liz Tregaskis Print item
"Spring Vegetables" - Liz Tregaskis Print item
"Spring Vegetables" - Liz Tregaskis Print item
"Spring Vegetables" - Liz Tregaskis Print
£40

Starting bid

A3 print depicting a collection of seasonal vegetables available in Spring! This print is the fourth of the seasonal veg prints and comes signed by Devon based Illustrator Liz Tregaskis.


A3 Giclee fine art print on Hahnemuhle German Etching paper (310gsm) signed.

Poetry Bundle: Pete Davies & Matthew White item
Poetry Bundle: Pete Davies & Matthew White item
Poetry Bundle: Pete Davies & Matthew White
£25

Starting bid

A bundle of two beautiful books by 2 poets to watch out for!

  1. Pete Davies - Devon based Poet and Community builder.
  2. Matthew White - Priest, poet and songwriter based in West Sussex.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!