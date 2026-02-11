Atelier Create's Art Auction

Nestled in the peaceful surroundings of the Summerdown estate in Hampshire, lies a small cluster of cosy shepherd huts for two, ready for you to relax and unwind. Surrounded by nature it is a unique and peaceful place to escape the busyness of life.





Bid now to give yourself a mid-week stay of up to 4 nights in this beautiful haven, (only 1 hour into London via train) valid until March 2027. Monday - Thursday.





Find Out More: https://summerdown.com/pages/stay__the-huts