Advocating Together Ltd

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Advocating Together Ltd

About this event

ATL Support Sessions (payment only)

60 minutes ATL support (Pay What You Can)
Pay what you can

Please note - the Zeffy payment screen automatically includes an optional contribution to Zeffy. Please click on the contribution amount, select other, and set it to 0 to remove it.


By purchasing ATL support time you confirm that you agree to the ATL Terms of Business and Service Information.

30 minutes ATL support (Pay What You Can)
Pay what you can

Please note - the Zeffy payment screen automatically includes an optional contribution to Zeffy. Please click on the contribution amount, select other, and set it to 0 to remove it.


By purchasing ATL support time you confirm that you agree to the ATL Terms of Business and Service Information.

60 minutes ATL support (Trafford Rates)
£60

Please note - the Zeffy payment screen automatically includes an optional contribution to Zeffy. Please click on the contribution amount, select other, and set it to 0 to remove it.


By purchasing ATL support time you confirm that you agree to the ATL Terms of Business and Service Information.

30 minutes ATL support (Trafford Rates)
£30

Please note - the Zeffy payment screen automatically includes an optional contribution to Zeffy. Please click on the contribution amount, select other, and set it to 0 to remove it.


By purchasing ATL support time you confirm that you agree to the ATL Terms of Business and Service Information.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!