ATL Support Sessions

Please note - the Zeffy payment screen automatically includes an optional contribution to Zeffy. Please click on the contribution amount, select other, and set it to 0 to remove it.





By purchasing ATL support time you confirm that you agree to the ATL Terms of Business and Service Information.





You will be asked for the time and date of your booking, when paying. If you haven't selected a time slot yet, please use this link to make a booking through Microsoft Bookings.





Please make sure you use the same name and email address, when booking a session through Microsoft Bookings and paying for the session through Zeffy, so that appointments can be confirmed promptly.





If you have any questions please email [email protected]