Hosted by

Lakeland Canoe Club

About this event

George's Auction of Kayaking Equipment for St Mary's Hospice, Ulverston

Pick-up location

Skelsmergh Community Hall, Helme Ln, Kendal LA9 6NU, UK

1. Paddle - Werner Ikelos Sea 215cm - as new item
1. Paddle - Werner Ikelos Sea 215cm - as new
£200

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://wernerpaddles.com/collections/touring/products/werner-ikelos-2-piece-straight-shaft-kayak-paddle

2. Paddle - Select Wild Whitewater 197 - 207 item
2. Paddle - Select Wild Whitewater 197 - 207
£100

Starting bid

Carbon shaft, red fibreglass blade. Description available at:


https://select-paddles.com/produit/wild-colored-ajustable/?lang=en

3. Werner Paddle Bag - 150cm item
3. Werner Paddle Bag - 150cm
£10

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.escape-watersports.co.uk/products/werner-2-piece-paddle-bag

4. Greenland Paddle, Wooden Valkyrie Craft, 77mm wide item
4. Greenland Paddle, Wooden Valkyrie Craft, 77mm wide
£80

Starting bid

226cm long, 77mm wide. Description available at:


https://valkyriecraft.com/paddles/greenland-paddles/

5. Greenland Paddle, Wooden Valkyrie Craft, 86mm wide item
5. Greenland Paddle, Wooden Valkyrie Craft, 86mm wide
£80

Starting bid

226cm long, 86mm wide. Description available at:


https://valkyriecraft.com/paddles/greenland-paddles/

6. Reed Greenland Paddle Bag 230cm item
6. Reed Greenland Paddle Bag 230cm
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.chillcheater.com/products/paddle-bag-for-1-piece-greenland-blade

7. Towline - HF Plan Sea, Cut Down to 10m item
7. Towline - HF Plan Sea, Cut Down to 10m
£5

Starting bid

Bought as 15m, cut down to 10m. Original description available at:


https://www.go-kayaking.com/equipment/safety-rescue/hf-plan-sea-15m-towline__12009

8. VHF Radio - Standard Horizon HX300E item
8. VHF Radio - Standard Horizon HX300E
£40

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://standardhorizon.co.uk/product/hx300e/

9. Silva Deck Compass 70P - unused item
9. Silva Deck Compass 70P - unused
£20

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://silvasweden.uk/products/70p

10. Pair of Whetman Carry Straps item
10. Pair of Whetman Carry Straps
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.whetmanequipment.com/store/p88/Sea_Kayak_Expedition_Carry_Straps.html#/

11. Lomo Dry Box 20 - Maxi Size item
11. Lomo Dry Box 20 - Maxi Size
£3

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.lomo.co.uk/products/drybox-20-maxi-size-dry-box/?srsltid=AfmBOoqPjbVpJ_oEE4mx5aL9jUG30xLy6gyx-uQSnahnR5kYBuRUKd-j

12. Thule - Pair of DockGlide Cradles item
12. Thule - Pair of DockGlide Cradles
£50

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.thule.com/en-gb/water-racks/kayak-and-canoe-racks/thule-dockglide-_-896000

13. Thule - Pair of K-Guard Cradles item
13. Thule - Pair of K-Guard Cradles
£50

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.thule.com/en-gb/water-racks/kayak-and-canoe-racks/thule-k-guard-_-840003

14. 2 Pairs of Thule Locking Straps item
14. 2 Pairs of Thule Locking Straps
£20

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.thule.com/en-gb/water-racks/water-rack-accessories/thule-lockable-strap-_-841000

15. RIOT Kayak Trolley item
15. RIOT Kayak Trolley
£20

Starting bid

RIOT solo kayak trolley. Description can be found at:


https://www.manchester-canoes-and-kayaks.co.uk/equipment/riot-kayak-trolley

16. Buoyancy Aid - NRS Oso L/XL item
16. Buoyancy Aid - NRS Oso L/XL
£10

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.escape-watersports.co.uk/products/nrs-oso



17. Buoyancy Aid - Palm Kaikoura Touring XL/XXL item
17. Buoyancy Aid - Palm Kaikoura Touring XL/XXL
£20

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.go-kayaking.com/clothing/buoyancy-aids/2025-palm-equipment-kaikoura-touring-buoyancy-aid-with-5-pockets-red__131

18. Helmet - Sweet Protection Rocker - White M/L item
18. Helmet - Sweet Protection Rocker - White M/L
£50

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.go-kayaking.com/clothing/helmets-headwear/2026-sweet-protection-rocker-watersports-helmet-gloss-white__15284

19. Set of 6 Drybags item
19. Set of 6 Drybags
£5

Starting bid

6 Drybags as seen.

20. Typhoon Drysuit Multisport Rapid - XL item
20. Typhoon Drysuit Multisport Rapid - XL
£200

Starting bid

Has had one new cuff, small hole on neck, patched. See catalogue for photo of the repair.

21. Peak PS Tourlite Shortie Jacket XL item
21. Peak PS Tourlite Shortie Jacket XL
£15

Starting bid

In red. Description available at:


https://peakuk.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=338

22. Peak Salopettes XL item
22. Peak Salopettes XL
£10

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://peakuk.com/legwear?product_id=971

23. NRS Splash Jacket XL item
23. NRS Splash Jacket XL
£10

Starting bid

NRS splash jacket

24. Reed Aquatherm Vest item
24. Reed Aquatherm Vest
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.chillcheater.com/products/mens-aquatherm-vest

25. Peak Nylon Paddle Shorts XL item
25. Peak Nylon Paddle Shorts XL
£1

Starting bid

Constructed from nylon

26. Peak Polyester Paddle Shorts XL item
26. Peak Polyester Paddle Shorts XL
£1

Starting bid

Constructed from mid-weight rip-stop recycled polyester

27. Peak Polyester Paddle Shorts XXL item
27. Peak Polyester Paddle Shorts XXL
£1

Starting bid

Constructed from mid-weight rip-stop recycled polyester

28. Peak NeoSkin Pants, XL item
28. Peak NeoSkin Pants, XL
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://peakuk.com/neoskin/bioskinpants

29. Reed Aquatherm Paddle Shorts XXXL item
29. Reed Aquatherm Paddle Shorts XXXL
£1

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.chillcheater.com/products/pre-bent-shorts?_pos=2&_psq=shorts&_ss=e&_v=1.0

30. Peak Thermal Rashy Long XL item
30. Peak Thermal Rashy Long XL
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://peakuk.com/baselayers/thermalrashylong

31. Peak Thermal Rashy Short XL item
31. Peak Thermal Rashy Short XL
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://peakuk.com/baselayers/thermalrashyshort

32. Peak Thermal Rashy Pants XL item
32. Peak Thermal Rashy Pants XL
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://peakuk.com/baselayers/thermalrashypants

33. Peak Neoprene Combi Sleeves item
33. Peak Neoprene Combi Sleeves
£5

Starting bid

Work with the Tourlite Shortie jacket. Description available at:


https://peakuk.com/neoskin/combisleeves

34. Sou’wester - Sealskinz item
34. Sou’wester - Sealskinz
£1

Starting bid

Sou'wester by well regarded brand Sealskinz

35. Typhoon Neoprene Beanie S/M item
35. Typhoon Neoprene Beanie S/M
£1

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.wetsuitcentre.co.uk/typhoon-storm-neoprene-adults-beanie-black.html

36. Gloves - NRS Liquid Seam XL item
36. Gloves - NRS Liquid Seam XL
£10

Starting bid

NRS Mitts using liquid seam technology

37. Gloves - NRS Hydroskin XXL item
37. Gloves - NRS Hydroskin XXL
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.go-kayaking.com/clothing/thermals-neoprene/2024-nrs-mens-hydroskin-gloves-for-lightweight-insulation-in-black__16628

38. Gloves - Palm Throttle item
38. Gloves - Palm Throttle
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://palm.equipment/gb/gloves/129-throttle-gloves

39. Pogies Peak Nylon L item
39. Pogies Peak Nylon L
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://peakuk.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=977

40. Palm Gradient Boots UK 12 item
40. Palm Gradient Boots UK 12
£10

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://palm.equipment/gb/boots/2300-12748-gradient-30-boots


41. Palm Nova Paddle Boots, UK 10 item
41. Palm Nova Paddle Boots, UK 10
£10

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://palm.equipment/gb/boots/115-nova-boots


42. Lomo Neoprene Paddle Boots, UK 10 item
42. Lomo Neoprene Paddle Boots, UK 10
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.lomo.co.uk/products/aqua-boot-wetsuit-boots/

43. Typhoon Morfa Aqua Paddle Shoes, UK 10 item
43. Typhoon Morfa Aqua Paddle Shoes, UK 10
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://typhoon-int.co.uk/shop/typhoon-leisure/footwear-typhoon-leisure/storm3-shoe/

44. Gill Tall Yachting Boots UK 10.5 item
44. Gill Tall Yachting Boots UK 10.5
£5

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://gb.gillmarine.com/products/tall-yachting-boots-black


45. NRS Neoprene Wet Socks, L item
45. NRS Neoprene Wet Socks, L
£1

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.nrs.com/nrs-wetsocks/paf2

46. NRS Neoprene Socks XXL item
46. NRS Neoprene Socks XXL
£1

Starting bid

Description available at:


https://www.nrs.com/nrs-wetsocks/paf2

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