George's Auction of Kayaking Equipment for St Mary's Hospice, Ulverston

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Skelsmergh Community Hall, Helme Ln, Kendal LA9 6NU, UK
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Starting bid
Carbon shaft, red fibreglass blade. Description available at:
https://select-paddles.com/produit/wild-colored-ajustable/?lang=en
Starting bid
Starting bid
226cm long, 77mm wide. Description available at:
Starting bid
226cm long, 86mm wide. Description available at:
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Description available at:
https://www.chillcheater.com/products/paddle-bag-for-1-piece-greenland-blade
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Bought as 15m, cut down to 10m. Original description available at:
https://www.go-kayaking.com/equipment/safety-rescue/hf-plan-sea-15m-towline__12009
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Description available at:
https://www.whetmanequipment.com/store/p88/Sea_Kayak_Expedition_Carry_Straps.html#/
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Starting bid
Description available at:
https://www.thule.com/en-gb/water-racks/kayak-and-canoe-racks/thule-dockglide-_-896000
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Description available at:
https://www.thule.com/en-gb/water-racks/kayak-and-canoe-racks/thule-k-guard-_-840003
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Description available at:
https://www.thule.com/en-gb/water-racks/water-rack-accessories/thule-lockable-strap-_-841000
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RIOT solo kayak trolley. Description can be found at:
https://www.manchester-canoes-and-kayaks.co.uk/equipment/riot-kayak-trolley
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
6 Drybags as seen.
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Has had one new cuff, small hole on neck, patched. See catalogue for photo of the repair.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
NRS splash jacket
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Starting bid
Constructed from nylon
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Constructed from mid-weight rip-stop recycled polyester
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Constructed from mid-weight rip-stop recycled polyester
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Starting bid
Description available at:
https://www.chillcheater.com/products/pre-bent-shorts?_pos=2&_psq=shorts&_ss=e&_v=1.0
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Work with the Tourlite Shortie jacket. Description available at:
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Sou'wester by well regarded brand Sealskinz
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Description available at:
https://www.wetsuitcentre.co.uk/typhoon-storm-neoprene-adults-beanie-black.html
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NRS Mitts using liquid seam technology
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Starting bid
Description available at:
https://palm.equipment/gb/gloves/129-throttle-gloves
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Starting bid
Description available at:
https://palm.equipment/gb/boots/2300-12748-gradient-30-boots
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Description available at:
https://palm.equipment/gb/boots/115-nova-boots
Starting bid
Starting bid
Description available at:
https://typhoon-int.co.uk/shop/typhoon-leisure/footwear-typhoon-leisure/storm3-shoe/
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Starting bid
Starting bid
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