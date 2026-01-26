Auction of Promises 2026 - part 2

Fly a glider over the Cotswolds!





Fly up to 3 winch launches OR 1 aerotow. Flown either by Brian Birlison or another experienced instructor from the Cotswold Gliding Club in a two seater training Glider.

Full safety brief will be conducted. You can take control of the glider and/or just settle back and enjoy the spectacular sights.





You must be 130cm or taller and weigh between 60kg and 110kg. Sunday flights, date to be agreed.





DONATED BY BRIAN BIRLISON