Auction of Promises 2026 - part 2

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Starting bid
Fly a glider over the Cotswolds!
Fly up to 3 winch launches OR 1 aerotow. Flown either by Brian Birlison or another experienced instructor from the Cotswold Gliding Club in a two seater training Glider.
Full safety brief will be conducted. You can take control of the glider and/or just settle back and enjoy the spectacular sights.
You must be 130cm or taller and weigh between 60kg and 110kg. Sunday flights, date to be agreed.
DONATED BY BRIAN BIRLISON
Starting bid
Pair of front row tickets to the KS2 Christmas Production in December 2026!
Want to avoid the crush to get front row seats for the KS2 Christmas production? Here is your answer - a pair of front row tickets with your name on!
TWO LOTS
DONATED BY SUTTON VENY SCHOOL
Starting bid
Pair of front row tickets to the KS2 Christmas Production in December 2026!
Want to avoid the crush to get front row seats for the KS2 Christmas production? Here is your answer - a pair of front row tickets with your name on!
TWO LOTS
DONATED BY SUTTON VENY SCHOOL
Starting bid
Sports Day Pitch!
Secure a spot at the finish line for Sports Day 2026 and beat the rush!
DONATED BY SUTTON VENY SCHOOL
Starting bid
A guaranteed space in the KS2 Dance Club for the 2026-2027 academic year as spaces are limited.
Please note that this will be for Year 5 and Year 6 children from September 2026.
DONATED BY SUTTON VENY SCHOOL
Starting bid
An hours football coaching for up to 6 children with Mark Lester.
Mark is an FA qualified football coach and one of the coaches at Heytesbury & Codford FC, coaching their very successful u10 squad.
DONATED BY MARK LESTER
Starting bid
A 1hour personal training session in a professional, private gym in Westbury.
A large range of equipment and great knowledge to start you on your fitness journey.
Session to be booked on a Saturday or Sunday.
Suitable for age 16+
DONATED BY RICHARD HILLIER PERSONAL TRAINER
Starting bid
A 1 month unlimited membership at CrossFit Warminster based in Corsley.
DONATED BY CROSSFIT WARMINSTER
Starting bid
Bring your family to our private, ancient woodlands near Sutton Veny to experience a bespoke day of getting back to nature.
Example activities are:
· Campfire Cooking
· Spoon Carving
· Debris shelter building
· Māori style Hangi Pit cooking
· Fire lighting by friction, including making your own bow drill set
· Learning about woodland management and conservation
· Basic animal signs and tracking
Exact activities for the day, and date, to be arranged.
Not all activities suitable for young children.
Max 6 people.
DONATED BY ALI WIGHAM
Starting bid
A Nature Walk for a group of people or family with ecologist Rebecca Morris. Looking at birds, plants, bats, butterflies - your choice!
Location and time of year dependent on what you would like to see.
DONATED BY REBECCA MORRIS
Starting bid
12 homemade cupcakes
DONATED BY REBECCA MORRIS
Starting bid
A monetary voucher in the sum of £50 that can be used towards any dining, spa of overnight experience at Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa.
DONATED BY THE DYKES FAMILY
Starting bid
An hours 1:1 adult squash coaching with James Peters.
James is an England Squash Coach, plays squash for the Army and has represented the St Helena National Squash Team.
The coaching is for any Wednesday afternoon in Warminster.
DONATED BY JAMES PETERS
Starting bid
A voucher for day tickets for 2 adults and 2 children to Haynes Motor Museum.
Haynes Motor Museum is the perfect location for a family day out in Somerset, offering something for everyone to enjoy all year round. Dive into interactive trails, discover the secret of engines, explore the Morris Garage and have fun in the outdoor Haynes Motorland play area!
Valid until 06/03/2027.
DONATED BY HAYNES MOTOR MUSEUM
Starting bid
A ticket for 2 people to Combe Martin Wildlife & Dinosaur Park.
Expires 13/11/2026.
Get ready for a full day of adventure as you explore the attractions at Combe Martin Wildlife & Dinosaur Park. Whether you’re there for incredible animal encounters, prehistoric adventures, or thrilling rides, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
DONATED BY THE BATES FAMILY
Starting bid
Drive home from school in style!
A tractor ride home after school courtesy of Hurd Farming.
Limited to one child for a journey from Sutton Veny to Warminster/surrounding villages.
DONATED BY THE HURD FAMILY - HURD FARMING
Starting bid
1 adult and 1 child ticket to Cotswold Wildlife Park
Enjoy an unforgettable day out at one of the UK’s most beautiful wildlife parks, set in 160 acres of stunning Cotswold parkland near Burford. Discover amazing animals including giraffes, rhinos, lions, penguins and lemurs, explore beautiful gardens, ride the park railway, and enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the day.
DONATED BY COTSWOLD WILDLIFE PARK
Starting bid
A colour analysis appointment.
Discover the colours that naturally harmonise with your skin, hair, and eyes — shades that bring out your brightness and confidence.
During this session I will use drapes to analyse which colours suit you best and then combine this with your complexion analysis to determine your colour season. You’ll leave with all the tools you need to move forward confidentially in your best colours.
To be booked and taken within 6 months at a mutually agreeable time.
DONATED BY ELLIE STIDOLPH PERSONAL STYLING
Starting bid
A week of dog-sitting at a lovely family home in Bishopstrow with a large secure garden.
Maximum 2 dogs.
Dogs must be family-friendly.
DONATED BY THE PYWELL FAMILY
Starting bid
A £20 voucher towards an Aqua Sound Bath at Rainbow Lagoon Hydro Pool
Expires May 2026
DONATED BY THE EDWARDS FAMILY
Starting bid
Jack Eyre is a young boy who used to attend Sutton Veny School, he lives locally and wants to earn a bit of money so is selling barn dried hardwood logs.
One cubic metre of hardwood logs (barn dried) delivered locally.
DONATED BY JACK EYRE - JACKS LOCAL LOGS
Starting bid
A lovely selection of 3 handmade iron ornaments
DONATED BY THE EDWARDS FAMILY
Starting bid
A brightly coloured bouquet of handmade paper flowers
DONATED BY THE EDWARDS FAMILY
Starting bid
A 60 minute initial 1:1 Health Coaching Session
A personalised session focusing on wellbeing, lifestyle, habits, nutrition, stress management and goal setting.
Includes pre-session questionnaire and personalised action plan following the session.
Must be redeemed within 6 months of auction date. Available weekday evenings online or via zoom/teams.
Suitable for adults aged 18+
DONATED BY SAM HUNT - ASCEND HEALTH COACHING
Starting bid
8 hours of bookkeeping with a qualified accountant.
2 hours per week (or can be negotiated to suit your needs)
DONATED BY SARAH JONES
Starting bid
Opened in July 2023 the Westbury Swimarium is a modern, specialist, and environmentally friendly facility located in Westbury.
The Aqua sessions are run by The Swim School and are 45 minute instructor-led fitness classes designed for women aged 16+. The classes are held 9 times a week.
This voucher is for 5 Aqua sessions.
Expires 31.12.2026
DONATED BY THE SWIM SCHOOL AT WESTBURY SWIMARIUM
Starting bid
A voucher for 2 adults and 2 children to Longleat Safari Park.
Enjoy the immersive wildlife experience, drive-through safari park, Longleat railway, boat trip, play parks and much more at Longleat.
Entry is during the Main Season only. Festival of Light and Icons of the Sky are excluded.
Expires 16 February 2027
DONATED BY LONGLEAT SAFARI PARK
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