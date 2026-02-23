Auction of Promises 2026 -part 1

Hosted by
A 2 hour childrens art lesson with Sarah Christie, with a subject of your choice.
Maximum of 2 children.
Materials provided.
DONATED BY SARAH CHRISTIE - ARTY PANTS
A pet portrait by Sarah Christie in Sarahs specific style, approximately A4 (depending on the animal).
DONATED BY SARAH CHRISTIE - ARTY PANTS
1 hour cricket coaching with Jack Mynott.
Jack plays cricket for Wiltshire, Potterne and the MCC and is the Head of Cricket at Dauntseys School.
DONATED BY JACK MYNOTT
A 60 minute massage with Mel Mitchell at The Training Room in Warminster.
DONATED BY MEL MITCHELL FITNESS & MASSAGE
A voucher for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children) to attend The Secret Campout at Stockton Park on the weekend of 27 August – 31 August 2026.
DONATED BY RMJ TOP EVENTS
A voucher for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children) to attend The Vintage Nostalgia Festival on the weekend of 13 August – 16 August 2026.
DONATED BY RMJ TOP EVENTS
A voucher for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children) to attend The Auto Retro Car Meet at Stockton Park on 20 August – 23 August 2026.
DONATED BY RMJ TOP EVENTS
1 month gym membership and 1 PT session at Snap Fitness in Warminster
DONATED BY SNAP FITNESS
A selection of frozen seafood from Lyons Seafood in Warminster
DONATED BY LYONS SEAFOOD
A case of 6 bottles of Graham Norton’s New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc from the Invivo Wine vineyard
DONATED BY INVIVO WINE
This expansive, heartfelt story of memory and human connection from the best selling author of ‘Home Stretch’ and ‘A Keeper’ finds an elderly Londoner and her young Irish carer bond, as she tells her story of her past filled with larger-than-life characters.
The book is signed by the author, Graham Norton.
DONATED BY INVIVO WINE
Afternoon tea for 2 at Bishopstrow House.
Valid from 28 January 2026 – 31 July 2026.
DONATED BY BISHOPSTROW HOUSE
4 consecutive yoga classes with Daisy at Thoulstone Park on Mondays at 9:30am
DONATED BY THOULSTONE PARK
1 hour rugby coaching for up to 6 children with Warminster Rugby Club coach George Trypanis.
Limited to weekends, max 6 children.
DONATED BY GEORGE TRYPANIS
A delicious tray of homemade chocolate brownies.
DONATED BY HERMIONE TRYPANIS
An hours parent support meeting using the therapeutic approach.
Amy is a qualified play therapist:
- theraplay trained
- child parent relationship therapy (CPIRT) trained
- solihull approach trained
Amy uses her experience of over 25 years working with families all over the world as well as her own parenting experience to offer guidance and support using therapeutic strategies.
DONATED BY AMY BOYCE AT PEAR TREES & BEES
A hamper of alcohol to include:
Bombay Saphire Gin
Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Noir
Aperol
Prosecco
DONATED BY THE TIEMAN FAMILY
A 1:1 swimming lesson for a child, to be taken during termtime.
DONATED BY SWIMSTARS
Starting bid
A refurbishment of your cricket bat to cover major structural damage and areas of the bat that have split off.
HitAgain – every bat deserves a second innings
DONATED BY HIT AGAIN - GEORGE MYNOTT-HINCHLIFFE
MOT Test at J & G Vehicle Repairs in Warminster.
Valid until July 2027.
Limited to Class 4 or Class 7 only.
TWO LOTS
DONATED BY J & G VEHICLE REPAIRS
A 45 minute French session for children (0-13 yrs) or adults (13yrs +) at a mutually agreed time.
Rosanna has loved languages since a primary school club sparked her passion for French. She went on to study it at the University of Leeds, including a year in Guadeloupe, and then worked with several French-speaking companies. Today she teaches teens and adults, and inspires children as a licensed La Jolie Ronde tutor.
DONATED BY ROSANNA PONSONBY - THE FRENCH WAY TUTORING
The new indoor heated pool, located on a farm in the beautiful village of Tytherington.
It is 15x6m and heated to 31 degrees. There are 2 spacious changing rooms and a large viewing area. It has ample on-site parking.
DONATED BY MANOR FARM POOL
The cutting-edge indoor ski facility in Bapton offers the most advanced slope technology in the UK - with fully adjustable speed, incline and terrain.
Each session includes all equipment and instruction.
Min age 5 for skiing and 8 for snowboarding.
Valid between 1 April 2026 – End of September 2026.
FIVE LOTS
DONATED BY SOUTH WILTS SKI CLUB
Step in Kit’s (Darwin Class) very own bone museum, a brilliant little treasure trove he has created himself. The collection features over 50 real bones found in local woodland, with a fascinating range including various animal skulls, vertebrae, and more, plus a full deer skeleton display (a real highlight for curious minds).
Enjoy a guided tour of the museum (garden shed) plus top tips from Kit on how to spot and find bones in the woods, followed by tea and cake. A lovely experience for children and adults who enjoy nature, wildlife, and a bit of hands on discovery.
DONATED BY KIT FRAPWELL-PRINCE
Orla (Geraldton class) will handmake you a pair of custom-designed earrings in a colour of your choice.
DONATED BY ORLA CHAMPNESS
The voucher is for up to 5 people to come and play the 18 hole woodland golf course at Mendip Activity Centre
Valid until 3 August 2027
DONATED BY MENDIP ACTIVITY CENTRE
A freshly decorated sandwich cake - flavours & decorative style of your choice (child’s birthday coming up, big birthday, party or just fancy a treat) for the winning bidder to decide on a mutually convenient date in 2026.
If preferred, the cake can be made without gluten, dairy & nuts but it will be cooked in an environment where there is gluten, dairy & nuts present.
DONATED BY THE BROOKS FAMILY
A lovely freshly made picnic/graze box for 4 to include:
Sandwiches, Savoury Wraps, Sausage Rolls, Scotch Eggs, Mini Pies, Savoury Quiches, Cheese Pastries
Savoury Scones, Sweet Scones, Traybakes, Brownies, Blondies, Cookies and Pastries.
All depends on seasonality and availability and any dietary requirements.
DONATED BY THE BROOKS FAMILY
Afternoon Tea Box for 2 people to include:
Sandwich Selection
Savoury Quiche
Sweet Tartlet
Cupcake
Buttermilk Scone (Sweet or Savoury)
Extra Sweet or Savoury.
DONATED BY THE BROOKS FAMILY
A selection of dog treats personally chosen by Oliver (Geraldton class) and catered to your dogs needs.
DONATED BY OLIVER EVERITT
Includes cheese, crackers, chutney and bar snacks - below are some of what might be included:
2x beers/drinks of winning bidder's choice.
To be available Friday 19th June-21st June.
DONATED BY THE BROOKS FAMILY
Choose between:
DONATED BY EVIE RABCZAK
A lemon cheesecake freshly made by Florence (Geraldton class) and delivered to your home.
DONATED BY FLORENCE CRABTREE
A 40 minute - 1 hour dog walk for a maximum of 2 dogs.
DONATED BY EVIE RABCZAK
This is a Graffiti Tour for 2 people at Salisbury Cathedral. The tour takes approximately 75 minutes and includes day entry to Salisbury Cathedral and Magna Carta.
Voucher to be used by 04/02/2027
DONATED BY SALISBURY CATHEDRAL
Sunday lunch (excluding drinks) for 4 people at The Prince Leopold in Upton Lovell
Expires 31/12/2026
DONATED BY THE KINSEY FAMILY
25kg of premium thin-cut, kiln-dried mix firewood - delivered to your home.
Perfect for smaller stoves, chimneys, fire pits and pizza ovens. Our kiln-dried thin logs are designed for quick ignition and a strong, efficient burn.
Each box contains sustainably sourced British ash and beech - two premium hardwoods that deliver consistent heat with minimal smoke.
DONATED BY PRIME LOGS
TWO LOTS
Brand New!
See www.instantpot.co.uk for more details.
DONATED BY THE LOCKWOOD FAMILY
Fun for children: ring the morning bell each morning for a week.
Believe it or not, this is considered a huge privilege by the children!
This promise entitles a child to have the power to call everyone in to school at the start of each day for a week.
DONATED BY SUTTON VENY SCHOOL
FOUR LOTS
Pair of front row tickets to the KS1 Christmas Production 2026!
Want to avoid the crush to get front row seats for the KS1 Christmas Production? Here is your answer - a pair of front row tickets with your name on!
DONATED BY SUTTON VENY SCHOOL
TWO LOTS
