Hosted by

Friends of Sutton Veny School Association

About this event

Auction of Promises 2026 -part 1

Pick-up location

High St, Sutton Veny, Warminster BA12 7AP, UK

2 hour art lesson item
2 hour art lesson
£1

Starting bid

A 2 hour childrens art lesson with Sarah Christie, with a subject of your choice.

Maximum of 2 children. 

Materials provided.


DONATED BY SARAH CHRISTIE - ARTY PANTS



A4 pet portrait item
A4 pet portrait
£1

Starting bid

A pet portrait by Sarah Christie in Sarahs specific style, approximately A4 (depending on the animal).


DONATED BY SARAH CHRISTIE - ARTY PANTS

1 hour cricket coaching item
1 hour cricket coaching
£1

Starting bid

1 hour cricket coaching with Jack Mynott.


Jack plays cricket for Wiltshire, Potterne and the MCC and is the Head of Cricket at Dauntseys School.


DONATED BY JACK MYNOTT

1 hour sports massage item
1 hour sports massage
£1

Starting bid

A 60 minute massage with Mel Mitchell at The Training Room in Warminster.


DONATED BY MEL MITCHELL FITNESS & MASSAGE

Family of 4 ticket to The Secret Campout item
Family of 4 ticket to The Secret Campout
£1

Starting bid

A voucher for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children) to attend The Secret Campout at Stockton Park on the weekend of 27 August – 31 August 2026.


DONATED BY RMJ TOP EVENTS

Family of 4 ticket to The Vintage Nostalgia Festival item
Family of 4 ticket to The Vintage Nostalgia Festival
£1

Starting bid

A voucher for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children) to attend The Vintage Nostalgia Festival on the weekend of 13 August – 16 August 2026.


DONATED BY RMJ TOP EVENTS

Family of 4 ticket to The Auto Retro Car Meet item
Family of 4 ticket to The Auto Retro Car Meet
£1

Starting bid

A voucher for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children) to attend The Auto Retro Car Meet at Stockton Park on 20 August – 23 August 2026.


DONATED BY RMJ TOP EVENTS

1 month gym membership and 1 PT session item
1 month gym membership and 1 PT session
£1

Starting bid

1 month gym membership and 1 PT session at Snap Fitness in Warminster


DONATED BY SNAP FITNESS

A selection of frozen seafood item
A selection of frozen seafood
£1

Starting bid

A selection of frozen seafood from Lyons Seafood in Warminster


DONATED BY LYONS SEAFOOD

A 6 bottle case of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc item
A 6 bottle case of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc
£1

Starting bid

A case of 6 bottles of Graham Norton’s New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc from the Invivo Wine vineyard


DONATED BY INVIVO WINE

A signed copy of Graham Norton’s book ‘Frankie’ item
A signed copy of Graham Norton’s book ‘Frankie’
£1

Starting bid

This expansive, heartfelt story of memory and human connection from the best selling author of ‘Home Stretch’ and ‘A Keeper’ finds an elderly Londoner and her young Irish carer bond, as she tells her story of her past filled with larger-than-life characters. 

The book is signed by the author, Graham Norton.


DONATED BY INVIVO WINE

Afternoon tea for 2 item
Afternoon tea for 2
£1

Starting bid

Afternoon tea for 2 at Bishopstrow House.

Valid from 28 January 2026 – 31 July 2026.


DONATED BY BISHOPSTROW HOUSE

Yoga with Daisy item
Yoga with Daisy
£1

Starting bid

4 consecutive yoga classes with Daisy at Thoulstone Park on Mondays at 9:30am


DONATED BY THOULSTONE PARK

1 hour rugby coaching for up to 6 children. item
1 hour rugby coaching for up to 6 children.
£1

Starting bid

1 hour rugby coaching for up to 6 children with Warminster Rugby Club coach George Trypanis.


Limited to weekends, max 6 children.


DONATED BY GEORGE TRYPANIS

A tray of brownies item
A tray of brownies
£1

Starting bid

A delicious tray of homemade chocolate brownies.


DONATED BY HERMIONE TRYPANIS

An hours parent support meeting - therapeutic approach item
An hours parent support meeting - therapeutic approach
£1

Starting bid

An hours parent support meeting using the therapeutic approach. 

 

Amy is a qualified play therapist:

- theraplay trained

- child parent relationship therapy (CPIRT) trained

- solihull approach trained

 

Amy uses her experience of over 25 years working with families all over the world as well as her own parenting experience to offer guidance and support using therapeutic strategies.


DONATED BY AMY BOYCE AT PEAR TREES & BEES

A hamper of alcohol item
A hamper of alcohol
£1

Starting bid

A hamper of alcohol to include:

 

Bombay Saphire Gin

Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

Pinot Noir

Aperol

Prosecco


DONATED BY THE TIEMAN FAMILY

A 1:1 Swimming lesson item
A 1:1 Swimming lesson
£1

Starting bid

A 1:1 swimming lesson for a child, to be taken during termtime.


DONATED BY SWIMSTARS

Cricket bat refurbishment item
Cricket bat refurbishment
£1

Starting bid

A refurbishment of your cricket bat to cover major structural damage and areas of the bat that have split off.

 

HitAgain – every bat deserves a second innings


DONATED BY HIT AGAIN - GEORGE MYNOTT-HINCHLIFFE

MOT Test at J & G Vehicle Repairs item
MOT Test at J & G Vehicle Repairs
£1

Starting bid

MOT Test at J & G Vehicle Repairs in Warminster.

Valid until July 2027.

Limited to Class 4 or Class 7 only.


TWO LOTS


DONATED BY J & G VEHICLE REPAIRS

French session for 45 mins for children or adults item
French session for 45 mins for children or adults
£1

Starting bid

A 45 minute French session for children (0-13 yrs) or adults (13yrs +) at a mutually agreed time.

 

Rosanna has loved languages since a primary school club sparked her passion for French.  She went on to study it at the University of Leeds, including a year in Guadeloupe, and then worked with several French-speaking companies.  Today she teaches teens and adults, and inspires children as a licensed La Jolie Ronde tutor.


DONATED BY ROSANNA PONSONBY - THE FRENCH WAY TUTORING

Private hire of Manor Farm Pool for up to 10 people for an h item
Private hire of Manor Farm Pool for up to 10 people for an h
£1

Starting bid

The new indoor heated pool, located on a farm in the beautiful village of Tytherington. 

 

It is 15x6m and heated to 31 degrees.  There are 2 spacious changing rooms and a large viewing area.  It has ample on-site parking.


DONATED BY MANOR FARM POOL

One hour summer skiing sessions (for up to 4 people) item
One hour summer skiing sessions (for up to 4 people)
£1

Starting bid

The cutting-edge indoor ski facility in Bapton offers the most advanced slope technology in the UK - with fully adjustable speed, incline and terrain.

 

Each session includes all equipment and instruction.

 

Min age 5 for skiing and 8 for snowboarding.

 

Valid between 1 April 2026 – End of September 2026.


FIVE LOTS


DONATED BY SOUTH WILTS SKI CLUB

A guided tour or Kit Frapwell-Prince’s bone museum item
A guided tour or Kit Frapwell-Prince’s bone museum
£1

Starting bid

Step in Kit’s (Darwin Class) very own bone museum, a brilliant little treasure trove he has created himself.  The collection features over 50 real bones found in local woodland, with a fascinating range including various animal skulls, vertebrae, and more, plus a full deer skeleton display (a real highlight for curious minds).

 

Enjoy a guided tour of the museum (garden shed) plus top tips from Kit on how to spot and find bones in the woods, followed by tea and cake. A lovely experience for children and adults who enjoy nature, wildlife, and a bit of hands on discovery.


DONATED BY KIT FRAPWELL-PRINCE

A handmade custom-designed pair of earrings item
A handmade custom-designed pair of earrings
£1

Starting bid

Orla (Geraldton class) will handmake you a pair of custom-designed earrings in a colour of your choice.


DONATED BY ORLA CHAMPNESS

Family disc golf voucher item
Family disc golf voucher
£1

Starting bid

The voucher is for up to 5 people to come and play the 18 hole woodland golf course at Mendip Activity Centre

 

Valid until 3 August 2027


DONATED BY MENDIP ACTIVITY CENTRE

Celebration cake item
Celebration cake
£1

Starting bid

A freshly decorated sandwich cake - flavours & decorative style of your choice (child’s birthday coming up, big birthday, party or just fancy a treat) for the winning bidder to decide on a mutually convenient date in 2026.

 

If preferred, the cake can be made without gluten, dairy & nuts but it will be cooked in an environment where there is gluten, dairy & nuts present. 


DONATED BY THE BROOKS FAMILY

Picnic/Graze box for 4 item
Picnic/Graze box for 4
£1

Starting bid

A lovely freshly made picnic/graze box for 4 to include:

 

Sandwiches, Savoury Wraps, Sausage Rolls, Scotch Eggs, Mini Pies, Savoury Quiches, Cheese Pastries

Savoury Scones, Sweet Scones, Traybakes, Brownies, Blondies, Cookies and Pastries. 

 

All depends on seasonality and availability and any dietary requirements.


DONATED BY THE BROOKS FAMILY

Afternoon tea box for 2 item
Afternoon tea box for 2
£1

Starting bid

Afternoon Tea Box for 2 people to include:

 

Sandwich Selection

Savoury Quiche

Sweet Tartlet

Cupcake

Buttermilk Scone (Sweet or Savoury)

Extra Sweet or Savoury.


DONATED BY THE BROOKS FAMILY 

A hamper of dog treats item
A hamper of dog treats
£1

Starting bid

A selection of dog treats personally chosen by Oliver (Geraldton class) and catered to your dogs needs.


DONATED BY OLIVER EVERITT

Father's Day 'Pub in a Box' item
Father's Day 'Pub in a Box'
£1

Starting bid

Includes cheese, crackers, chutney and bar snacks - below are some of what might be included:

  • Oven-baked cheese straws
  • Air-dried British Pork
  • Crunchy Snacking Pickles
  • Scratchings.

2x beers/drinks of winning bidder's choice.


To be available Friday 19th June-21st June.


DONATED BY THE BROOKS FAMILY

A batch of cookies or a loaf of banana bread item
A batch of cookies or a loaf of banana bread
£1

Starting bid

Choose between:


  • One batch of cookies - your choice of flavour OR
  • A loaf of banana bread, with or without chocolate drops/blueberries

DONATED BY EVIE RABCZAK


Lemon Cheesecake item
Lemon Cheesecake
£1

Starting bid

A lemon cheesecake freshly made by Florence (Geraldton class) and delivered to your home.


DONATED BY FLORENCE CRABTREE

Dog walk item
Dog walk
£1

Starting bid

A 40 minute - 1 hour dog walk for a maximum of 2 dogs.


DONATED BY EVIE RABCZAK

Graffiti Tour at Salisbury Cathedral item
Graffiti Tour at Salisbury Cathedral
£1

Starting bid

This is a Graffiti Tour for 2 people at Salisbury Cathedral. The tour takes approximately 75 minutes and includes day entry to Salisbury Cathedral and Magna Carta.


Voucher to be used by 04/02/2027


DONATED BY SALISBURY CATHEDRAL

Sunday Pub Lunch for Four item
Sunday Pub Lunch for Four
£1

Starting bid

Sunday lunch (excluding drinks) for 4 people at The Prince Leopold in Upton Lovell


Expires 31/12/2026


DONATED BY THE KINSEY FAMILY

Delivery of Logs item
Delivery of Logs
£1

Starting bid

25kg of premium thin-cut, kiln-dried mix firewood - delivered to your home.


Perfect for smaller stoves, chimneys, fire pits and pizza ovens. Our kiln-dried thin logs are designed for quick ignition and a strong, efficient burn.

Each box contains sustainably sourced British ash and beech - two premium hardwoods that deliver consistent heat with minimal smoke.


DONATED BY PRIME LOGS


TWO LOTS

Instant Infusion Brew 12-cup filter coffee maker item
Instant Infusion Brew 12-cup filter coffee maker
£1

Starting bid

Brand New!

  • 24 hr programmable timer
  • brew up to 12 cups in minutes and keep warm for up to 40 minutes.

See www.instantpot.co.uk for more details.


DONATED BY THE LOCKWOOD FAMILY

Ring the school morning bell each morning for a week! item
Ring the school morning bell each morning for a week!
£1

Starting bid

Fun for children: ring the morning bell each morning for a week.


Believe it or not, this is considered a huge privilege by the children!

This promise entitles a child to have the power to call everyone in to school at the start of each day for a week.


DONATED BY SUTTON VENY SCHOOL


FOUR LOTS

2x front row tickets to the KS1 Christmas Production '26 item
2x front row tickets to the KS1 Christmas Production '26
£1

Starting bid

Pair of front row tickets to the KS1 Christmas Production 2026!


Want to avoid the crush to get front row seats for the KS1 Christmas Production? Here is your answer - a pair of front row tickets with your name on!


DONATED BY SUTTON VENY SCHOOL


TWO LOTS

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!