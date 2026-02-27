Baby Necessities
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Baby Necessities

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Baby Necessities

About this event

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Baby Necessities - Gala Dinner

Bournemouth Rd

Chandler's Ford, Eastleigh SO53 3YJ, UK

Add a donation for Baby Necessities

£

General Admission
£80

Individual ticket

We will need to know which table you would like to be seated at.

If you and your group could come up with a table name so we know who to seat you with that would be great.

If you are happy for us to seat you then no need to get in touch.

[email protected]

Table of 10
£700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 purchased together will receive a discounted rate of £70 per person.

We will need the table name and details for all 10 people on the table sent to us once you have booked: [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!