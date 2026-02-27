Baby Necessities - Gala Dinner

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About this event
£
Individual ticket
We will need to know which table you would like to be seated at.
If you and your group could come up with a table name so we know who to seat you with that would be great.
If you are happy for us to seat you then no need to get in touch.
Table of 10 purchased together will receive a discounted rate of £70 per person.
We will need the table name and details for all 10 people on the table sent to us once you have booked: [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!