Balanced Movement – Women’s Only Fitness & Wellbeing Sessions

Join a Balanced Movement single session with Hubb Leicestershire x Balance by Mia, a women-only space focused on gentle, intentional movement to improve mobility, strength, posture, and overall wellbeing; each session blends stretching, light strength work, and mindful movement in a calm, supportive environment, suitable for all abilities, with sessions paused for salah — held every Thursday at 7:30pm at Thythorn Community Centre, Wigston; please note this ticket is valid for one session only and does not grant access to the full 6-week course