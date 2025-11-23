Hosted by

Barking, Dagenham & Havering Green Party

Barking, Dagenham and Havering Green Party's Christmas Auction

Artworked Nails by Neens Nails
£10

Starting bid

Anina Pletscher is a fantastic nail artist specialising in gel nails and is offering her services for our auction.

Nature Tour with Paul Powlesland and friends
£15

Starting bid

Paul Powlesland is Chair of the River Roding Trust and a guardian of the river. Join Paul as he speaks passionately about the third largest river in London and its ecosystem, a gem in Barking and Dagenham borough.

Professionally Designed Cake by Piece of Cake
£90

Starting bid

Victoria Hornby is a professional cake designer and small business owner. She's kindly donating her services to make a cake for your occasion, whether that be an upcoming Birthday, Anniversary, Wedding, a very elaborate Christmas cake or other event.

