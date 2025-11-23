Barking, Dagenham and Havering Green Party's Christmas Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Anina Pletscher is a fantastic nail artist specialising in gel nails and is offering her services for our auction.
Starting bid
Paul Powlesland is Chair of the River Roding Trust and a guardian of the river. Join Paul as he speaks passionately about the third largest river in London and its ecosystem, a gem in Barking and Dagenham borough.
Starting bid
Victoria Hornby is a professional cake designer and small business owner. She's kindly donating her services to make a cake for your occasion, whether that be an upcoming Birthday, Anniversary, Wedding, a very elaborate Christmas cake or other event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!