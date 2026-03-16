BASINGSTOKE SIKH SABHA: Membership

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: April 1
Aged over 18 years
Full membership rights as defined in 5.5 after 180 days
Renewable each April
Eligible for committee and Trustee positions
Non-transferable status
Renews yearly on: April 1
Aged between 16-18
Renewable each April
You have a voice, but no vote. You can speak at meetings, but you cannot cast a ballot.
Unable to stand as a member of the Management Committee or Trustee
Non-transferable status.
Renews yearly on: April 1
Annual Associate Membership will be open to non-Sikhs who wish to join BSS and are interested in the Sikh religion
Renewable each April
Partial voting rights as defined in 5.7
Unable to stand as a member of the Management Committee or Trustee
Non-transferable status.
Renews yearly on: April 1
Organisation Membership will be treated as Associate Members
Renewable each April
Partial voting rights as defined in 5.7
Unable to stand as a member of the Management Committee or Trustee
Each member organisation shall appoint one individual to represent it and to vote on its behalf at meetings of BSS provided that this was notified to the BSS Secretary, in writing, 48 hours before the meeting.
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