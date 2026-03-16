BASINGSTOKE SIKH SABHA

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BASINGSTOKE SIKH SABHA

About the memberships

BASINGSTOKE SIKH SABHA: Membership

Annual Individual membership
£21

Renews yearly on: April 1

Aged over 18 years

Full membership rights as defined in 5.5 after 180 days

Renewable each April

Eligible for committee and Trustee positions

Non-transferable status

Annual Youth Membership
£11

Renews yearly on: April 1

Aged between 16-18

Renewable each April

You have a voice, but no vote. You can speak at meetings, but you cannot cast a ballot.

Unable to stand as a member of the Management Committee or Trustee

Non-transferable status.

Annual Associate Membership
£11

Renews yearly on: April 1

Annual Associate Membership will be open to non-Sikhs who wish to join BSS and are interested in the Sikh religion

Renewable each April

Partial voting rights as defined in 5.7

Unable to stand as a member of the Management Committee or Trustee

Non-transferable status.

Organisation Membership
£11

Renews yearly on: April 1

Organisation Membership will be treated as Associate Members

Renewable each April

Partial voting rights as defined in 5.7

Unable to stand as a member of the Management Committee or Trustee

Each member organisation shall appoint one individual to represent it and to vote on its behalf at meetings of BSS provided that this was notified to the BSS Secretary, in writing, 48 hours before the meeting.

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