BBQ with Cricket T20 on Sunday the 19th July 2026

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About this event
All age group 3 years and over will have to buy a full tickets, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. members who bought yearly membership fees will get the free entry.
Management reserve full right to cancle the tickets without refund. tickets should not tranfser or exchange.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. members who bought yearly membership will only get this thickets.
management have right to cancel the entry without refund.
strictly kids tickets, 3 years and under only can buy this tickets.
management have rigth to cancel the entry without refund.
£
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