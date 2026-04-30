Geoff Billington Show Jumping Sessions - 10th June

Join us for an inspiring afternoon with Olympic showjumper Geoff Billington 🐴





Book an individual session for a personal, one to one lesson with Geoff Billington. The session is 1 hour. To book an individual session - please contact [email protected] for the direct booking link.





By riding with us, you also support The Cavalier Centre’s mission to open up equine experiences to people with disabilities and other challenges. Please complete this form to secure your place and help keep our inclusive community thriving. 🌟