Geoff Billington Show Jumping Sessions - 10th June

About this event
4 left!
Join us for an inspiring afternoon with Olympic showjumper Geoff Billington 🐴 These small-group workshops focus on clear, practical jumping exercises to build confidence, control, and partnership with your horse.
4pm - jumping at 60cm/70cm
5pm - jumping at 60cm/70cm
6pm - jumping at 70cm/80cm
7pm - jumping at 80cm/90cm
8pm - jumping at 90cm/1m
Maximum 4 per group.
4 left!
Join us for an inspiring afternoon with Olympic showjumper Geoff Billington 🐴
Book an individual session for a personal, one to one lesson with Geoff Billington. The session is 1 hour. To book an individual session - please contact [email protected] for the direct booking link.
By riding with us, you also support The Cavalier Centre’s mission to open up equine experiences to people with disabilities and other challenges. Please complete this form to secure your place and help keep our inclusive community thriving. 🌟
£
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