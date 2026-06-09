Beacons Open Training Sessions

About this event
Access to a one off Wednesday training session. Choose a date, but don't worry if that date changes and you need to come to a different one!
Access to 3 training sessions. Choose the first date you are likely to attend, don't worry if this changes. We will organise the other 2 sessions with you.
By selecting this, you agree to pay £15 cash on the night of the session. The 3x session £25 ticket cannot be paid by cash and is only available for online payments.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!