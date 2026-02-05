Beautiful World Festival Bournemouth

About this event
King's Park Dr, Bournemouth, UK
Still discounted - but prices increase after 30 April.
Still discounted - but prices increase after 30 April.
Advance ticket price.
Advance ticket price.
Available only during the festival weekend - 20-21 June.
Purchase online or at the entrance.
Available only during the festival weekend - 20-21 June.
Purchase online or at the entrance.
Free entry for children aged under 15.
Children must be accompanied by an adult who holds a valid ticket for the festival.
Free entry for children aged under 15.
Children must be accompanied by an adult who holds a valid ticket for the festival.
£
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