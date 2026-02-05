Rainbow Makers Community Interest Company

Hosted by

Rainbow Makers Community Interest Company

About this event

Beautiful World Festival Bournemouth

Kings Park Fairground

King's Park Dr, Bournemouth, UK

Early Explorer Day Ticket - Saturday
£10
Available until Apr 30

Still discounted - but prices increase after 30 April.


Early Explorer Day Ticket - Sunday
£10
Available until Apr 30

Still discounted - but prices increase after 30 April.


Adventurer Adult Day Ticket Saturday
£12.50
Available until Jun 19

Advance ticket price.


Adventurer Adult Day Ticket Sunday
£12.50
Available until Jun 19

Advance ticket price.


On the Day. Day Ticket Saturday
£16

Available only during the festival weekend - 20-21 June.
Purchase online or at the entrance.


On the Day. Day Ticket Sunday
£16

Available only during the festival weekend - 20-21 June.
Purchase online or at the entrance.


FREE Child Ticket 0-15 years Saturday
Free

Free entry for children aged under 15.

Children must be accompanied by an adult who holds a valid ticket for the festival.

FREE Child Ticket 0-15 years Sunday
Free

Free entry for children aged under 15.

Children must be accompanied by an adult who holds a valid ticket for the festival.

Add a donation for Rainbow Makers Community Interest Company

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!