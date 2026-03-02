Beauty Banks Heist Auction

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Starting bid
A four night break for 4 people at La Manga Club, Spain. Your own private villa with a pool and a weekender coaching for padel or tennis at La Manga Club. Arrive Thursday night depart Monday morning.
Please note that this break must be booked during low season and the prize does not include flights or transfers.
Starting bid
Video message for a special occasion such as a wedding, anniversary or a birthday. Can include a reading "What is love? It is a smell", personalised to the recipients
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