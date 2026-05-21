A vibrant, blooming garden fills the foreground, leading to a charming thatched-roof cottage with a person sitting on a bench in the background.
John Clare Trust

Offered by

John Clare Trust

About the memberships

Become a Friend of John Clare Cottage

Friends Membership (Individual)
£40

Valid until July 28, 2027

This membership is for individuals who want to support John Clare Cottage and help ensure that Clare's poetry and environmental vision continue to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with the natural world.


Through their financial support, Friends help us care for our historic site and to run events, exhibitions and community projects that

speak to Clare’s legacy.


As a thank you for their support, friends enjoy..


○ Unlimited free entry to the museum

○ Invitations to exclusive events hosted by the Cottage
○ 10% discount in the café and gift shop
○ A twice-yearly Friends newsletter
…and much more.


Friends Membership (Couple)
£65

Valid until July 28, 2027

This membership is for couples who want to support John Clare Cottage and help ensure that Clare's poetry and environmental vision continue to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with the natural world.


Through their financial support, Friends help us care for our historic site and to run events, exhibitions and community projects that

speak to Clare’s legacy.


As a thank you for their support, friends enjoy..


○ Unlimited free entry to the museum

○ Invitations to exclusive events hosted by the Cottage
○ 10% discount in the café and gift shop
○ A twice-yearly Friends newsletter
…and much more.

Friends Membership (Individual Under 25)
Pay what you can

Valid until July 28, 2027

This membership is for individuals under 25 who want to support John Clare Cottage and help ensure that Clare's poetry and environmental vision continue to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with the natural world.


Through their financial support, Friends help us care for our historic site and to run events, exhibitions and community projects that

speak to Clare’s legacy.


As a thank you for their support, friends enjoy..


○ Unlimited free entry to the museum

○ Invitations to exclusive events hosted by the Cottage
○ 10% discount in the café and gift shop
○ A twice-yearly Friends newsletter
…and much more.

Friends Membership (Couple Under 25)
Pay what you can

No expiration

This membership is for couples under 25 who want to support John Clare Cottage and help ensure that Clare's poetry and environmental vision continue to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with the natural world.


Through their financial support, Friends help us care for our historic site and to run events, exhibitions and community projects that

speak to Clare’s legacy.


As a thank you for their support, friends enjoy..


○ Unlimited free entry to the museum

○ Invitations to exclusive events hosted by the Cottage
○ 10% discount in the café and gift shop
○ A twice-yearly Friends newsletter
…and much more.

Add a donation for John Clare Trust

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!