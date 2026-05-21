Become a Friend of John Clare Cottage

This membership is for individuals who want to support John Clare Cottage and help ensure that Clare's poetry and environmental vision continue to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with the natural world.





Through their financial support, Friends help us care for our historic site and to run events, exhibitions and community projects that

speak to Clare’s legacy.





As a thank you for their support, friends enjoy..





○ Unlimited free entry to the museum

○ Invitations to exclusive events hosted by the Cottage

○ 10% discount in the café and gift shop

○ A twice-yearly Friends newsletter

…and much more.



