Kingdom Culture Movement

Offered by

Kingdom Culture Movement

About the memberships

Become A Kingdom Builder Become A Champion

Metanoia Giver
£5

Renews monthly

Your gift helps meet immediate, everyday needs in vulnerable communities

Kenosis Giver
£10

Renews monthly

Your giving supports children’s wellbeing and access to basic care.

Hagiasmos Giver
£20

Renews monthly

This contribution helps strengthen families through education and essential support.

Metamorphosis Giver
£30

Renews monthly

Your generosity helps communities facing crisis or urgent needs.

Teleiosis Giver
£40

Renews monthly

Your support contributes to local programmes that uplift and equip communities.

Pleroma Giver
£50

Renews monthly

This gift helps provide long-term care and opportunities for those who need it most.

Annual Metanoia Giver
£50

Valid until July 28, 2027

Your giving supports initiatives that promote healthier, stronger communities.

Annual Hagiasmos Giver
£100

Valid until July 28, 2027

This contribution helps improve access to vital services and community resources.

Annual Teleiosis Giver
£250

Valid until July 28, 2027

Your support helps create safer, brighter spaces for children and families.

Annual Pleroma Giver
£500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Your generosity contributes to long-term projects that strengthen families and empower communities.

Add a donation for Kingdom Culture Movement

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