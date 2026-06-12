Beechen Cliff PTA's Silent Auction

An exclusive indulgent Spa experience for two people at Babington House Private Jacuzzi with Bubbles.





Babington House (Soho House) is the ultimate countryside escape for rest, relaxation & seasonal dining.





Enjoy a relaxing 45-minute Cowshed jacuzzi bath in our private room while admiring the peaceful Walled Garden of Babington House. Access to the sauna, cold plunge showers, and both indoor and outdoor lounge spaces are included to enhance your experience. Let yourself unwind and relax.





The mud and soak treatments. Relax with bubbles for two in a private jacuzzi bath overlooking Babington House tranquil Walled Garden having had a self-applied one hour mud treatment in a private gentle steam room drawing out impurities from the skin, whilst gently exfoliating & improving the condition of your skin.





Full details:

Mud:

A self applied mud treatment in a private gentle steam room which will draw out impurities from the skin. whilst gently exfoliating and improving the condition of the skin. Shower and then you move onto Soak (60 minutes)





Soak:

Relax with a 45 minute Cowshed jacuzzi bath experience in our private room. Overlooking the tranquil Walled Garden of Babington House, enjoy a complimentary clay face mask and a natural healing soak. Choose from the following options: Relax: Epsom Spa Salts Epsom salt is a centuries-old remedy to relieve tired, aching muscles, reduce swelling, and soften the skin. Re-mineralise: Magnesium Salt Flakes Pure, concentrated magnesium helps to maintain essential mineral levels in the body while optimising skin health. Detox: Himalayan Spa Salts Packed with 84 naturally occurring minerals, Himalayan salt supports the skin’s natural detoxification process. You will also have access to additional facilities, including the sauna, cold plunge showers, and our indoor and outdoor lounge space.





The lounge and outdoor patio are also spaces in which you are able to enjoy the complimentary glass of bubbles if you choose not to have this throughout the duration of the soak treatment which is most often the case for members booking this service. The Front of house team are great at accommodating.



