Beechen Cliff PTA's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
An exclusive indulgent Spa experience for two people at Babington House Private Jacuzzi with Bubbles.
Babington House (Soho House) is the ultimate countryside escape for rest, relaxation & seasonal dining.
Enjoy a relaxing 45-minute Cowshed jacuzzi bath in our private room while admiring the peaceful Walled Garden of Babington House. Access to the sauna, cold plunge showers, and both indoor and outdoor lounge spaces are included to enhance your experience. Let yourself unwind and relax.
The mud and soak treatments. Relax with bubbles for two in a private jacuzzi bath overlooking Babington House tranquil Walled Garden having had a self-applied one hour mud treatment in a private gentle steam room drawing out impurities from the skin, whilst gently exfoliating & improving the condition of your skin.
Full details:
Mud:
A self applied mud treatment in a private gentle steam room which will draw out impurities from the skin. whilst gently exfoliating and improving the condition of the skin. Shower and then you move onto Soak (60 minutes)
Soak:
Relax with a 45 minute Cowshed jacuzzi bath experience in our private room. Overlooking the tranquil Walled Garden of Babington House, enjoy a complimentary clay face mask and a natural healing soak. Choose from the following options: Relax: Epsom Spa Salts Epsom salt is a centuries-old remedy to relieve tired, aching muscles, reduce swelling, and soften the skin. Re-mineralise: Magnesium Salt Flakes Pure, concentrated magnesium helps to maintain essential mineral levels in the body while optimising skin health. Detox: Himalayan Spa Salts Packed with 84 naturally occurring minerals, Himalayan salt supports the skin’s natural detoxification process. You will also have access to additional facilities, including the sauna, cold plunge showers, and our indoor and outdoor lounge space.
The lounge and outdoor patio are also spaces in which you are able to enjoy the complimentary glass of bubbles if you choose not to have this throughout the duration of the soak treatment which is most often the case for members booking this service. The Front of house team are great at accommodating.
Starting bid
Boxing gloves signed by Tyson Fury and kindly donated by Frank Warren of Queensberry promotions.
Please note, they have been posted to Beechen Cliff, but we don't have an image to upload and show you, so just generic photos.
Starting bid
Kick back and relax with a 4 days/3 night stay in the wonderful remote Tir Y Cwm cottage located on a big plot in the rolling hills of the breath-taking Brecon Beacons National Park. Open fire, drawing fresh water from a borehole. Cooking facilities, central heating and hot showers. Sleeps 16 in single beds and bunks. Would be suitable for a few families to share. https://www.tirycwm.co.uk/
Starting bid
An incredible opportunity to relax for 4 days/3 nights in this beautiful holiday cottage in the Wye Valley from Friday - Monday excluding bank holiday weekends and school holidays. Sleeps 6 plus 2 dogs. For full description visit the URL below.
https://www.wyevalleyholidaycottages.co.uk/bluebell-cottage-views-symonds-yat-holiday
Starting bid
A very special treat with dinner, bed and breakfast for two staying at the luxurious Compleat Angler Hotel in Marlow with spectacular views of Marlow Weir & the river Thames.
Unwind in luxury and enjoy outstanding dining at their signature riverside restaurant. It's the ultimate destination for relaxation in a peaceful corner of Buckinghamshire
https://www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk/compleat-angler
Starting bid
Dine in style with a 3 course dinner for 4 at the Ivy in Bath.
Since 1917, The Ivy has been synonymous with refined dining in the heart of the West End. Today, that legacy continues at The Ivy Bath Brasserie and Garden - renowned among Bath restaurants for timeless British classics and impeccable hospitality.
Starting bid
A fine wine tasting evening for up to 8 people presented by Gareth Groves, MD of award-winning wine merchants Stone, Vine & Sun. This will be held at the home of the lucky winner if they live/host it in Bath or the surrounding areas.
Starting bid
A day of tree felling/pollarding/tree work by a two man qualified team. One day's work including cutting wood for logs etc. If interested, the work would need to be assessed on site before being carried out, and would be subject to bird nesting season and any Tree Protection Orders that might be in place. The cut wood is left for the winner to use or dispose of & the wood can be cut into fire size logs. This would normally cost in the region of £600 - £900.
Starting bid
Incredibly generous offer of a FRAHM jacket up to the value of £750 RRP courtesy of FRAHM. Links below to choose one of their amazing stylish jackets that you would like to own.
https://frahmjacket.com/collections/every-frahm-jacket
Starting bid
Website audit worth £1500 generously offered by Baird Consultancy.
This is a fantastic opportunity for any business to take advantage of.
Please note, this offer can be taken up by whoever wins and does not have to be a Beechen parent.
Starting bid
A round of golf for four people at the Manor House Golf Club, Castle Combe courtesy of Grant UK. There are many beautiful English courses — but few hold a candle to The Manor House. Set in acres of sweeping Wiltshire countryside, the natural elevation makes for wondrous views and challenging gameplay.
Starting bid
Bugatti T44 1929 A half day passenger ride for two people around Wiltshire/Cotswolds with a pub lunch included and possibly a visit to a car themed venue. Note rear seat legroom is quite tight. Option for 1 person instead to be driven in the racing T35B 1927 pictured too. It is one of the most successful and aesthetically iconic racing cars in history. Your choice on what will be an absolutely incredible classic driving experience.
Starting bid
Caterham R400 super light & 1972 Triumph TR6 Classic. A half day passenger ride for TWO people in convoy around Wiltshire/Cotswolds with lunch included and possibly a visit to a car themed venue. This is a fantastic opportunity for 2 people to be driven in both these superb cars.
Starting bid
A Mercedes cap signed by Kimi Antonelli and George Russell at the Monaco Grand Prix in June.
An incredible bit of F1 memorabilia with Kimi winning this race and leading at the top of the drivers championship & George having an incredible season too winning in Austria last week and sitting in 2nd place inspiring British hopes.
Starting bid
Another Mercedes cap signed by Kimi Antonelli and George Russell at the Monaco Grand Prix in June.
An incredible bit of F1 memorabilia with Kimi winning this race and leading at the top of the drivers championship & George having an incredible season too winning in Austria last week and sitting in 2nd place inspiring British hopes.
Starting bid
A very special historic Bath shirt signed by the English Triple Champions who made history for Bath rugby celebrating 29 years since they won the premiership and the first time they have ever won three cups in a season.
Bath Rugby have kindly donated last season’s shirt signed by the triple champions squad of legends including Finn Russell, Tom Dunn, Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Lawrence, Max Ojomoh, Guy Pepper, Ted Hill, Tom De Glanville, Joe Cokasinga etc.
Starting bid
An incredible moment in history when Martin Johnson lifted the rugby world cup as England captain, after they had beaten Australia 20-17 in the final on 22nd November 2003. This is a signed photo (professionally framed) with full endorsement on the back.
Starting bid
2 x Bath Rugby tickets to watch Bath Rugby play at home in a premiership cup or friendly home match this coming season.
As usual every match this coming season is likely to be a sell out and so this is a fantastic opportunity for the lucky winner.
Starting bid
4 x Southampton tickets to any home match next season.
Starting bid
European First Class Golf Simulator for 4 people at the Indoor Trackman Suite at Cumberwell Park Golf Club just outside Bath, providing a fantastic place for golfers of all abilities to improve their game and have fun!
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