Elmswell baby and toddler group

Hosted by

Elmswell baby and toddler group

About this event

BeWILDerwood

Horning Rd

Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8JW, UK

Born to beWILD Under 92cms
Free

Please only book this ticket for those who are under 92 cms, All ages should be included. add any accompanying adults an additional ticket.

Almost WILD 92-105cm
£10

.Please only book this ticket for those who are between 92 cms -105 cms tall, Add any accompanying adults an additional ticket.



There are a limited number of tickets available at a cheaper group rate, so early booking is recommended. However, once those are gone, you can still join us at the discounted rate we’ve secured for the group, so nobody misses out!


Still WILD
£10

Anyone, any age over 105cms please book this ticket Including adults


There are a limited number of tickets available at a cheaper group rate, so early booking is recommended. However, once those are gone, you can still join us at the discounted rate we’ve secured for the group, so nobody misses out!


Non Group Members Discounted Ticket
£19.95

Please book this ticket for anyone who isnt a regular attendee of group

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!