BeWILDerwood

About this event
Please only book this ticket for those who are under 92 cms, All ages should be included. add any accompanying adults an additional ticket.
.Please only book this ticket for those who are between 92 cms -105 cms tall, Add any accompanying adults an additional ticket.
There are a limited number of tickets available at a cheaper group rate, so early booking is recommended. However, once those are gone, you can still join us at the discounted rate we’ve secured for the group, so nobody misses out!
Anyone, any age over 105cms please book this ticket Including adults
There are a limited number of tickets available at a cheaper group rate, so early booking is recommended. However, once those are gone, you can still join us at the discounted rate we’ve secured for the group, so nobody misses out!
Please book this ticket for anyone who isnt a regular attendee of group
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!